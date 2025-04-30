Guest Column: South Carolina Must End Nation’s Highest Boat Taxes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by GETTYS BRANNON

***

South Carolina is blessed with some of the most beautiful waterways in America. But while our rivers, lakes, and coastal areas are beautiful, property taxes on boats are an ugly disaster.

Right now, South Carolina families are paying the highest boat property taxes in the United States — up to three and seven times more than our neighbors in North Carolina and Georgia, respectively. For a $50,000 boat in Richland County – which is not even the highest taxing county in South Carolina – you’ll owe around $2,800 a year in property taxes. Taxes on that same boat in Charlotte, N.C.? $378 .

That’s not smart economics. Instead of welcoming more families to our waters and growing our economy, we punish boat owners with a system that’s outdated, unfair, and economically damaging.

Thankfully, there’s a solution: H.3858, led by Representative Gary Brewer (R-Charleston) and backed by over 50 bipartisan sponsors in the House, offers real relief for South Carolina boat owners. The bill, which is also supported by Governor Henry McMaster, recently passed the ways and means committee of the S.C. House of Representatives by a 17 –5 bipartisan vote and now heads to the floor of the House.

H. 3858 would do two simple but powerful things:

Cut boat property taxes by 50% .

Eliminate the outdated and confusing titling of outboard motors, joining 43 other states that have modernized their systems.

***

Imagine buying a car and getting two tax bills — one for the full vehicle, and another just for the engine already counted in the first one. That’s exactly what’s happening to boat owners in some South Carolina counties. They’re being taxed twice on their outboard motors: once in the hull assessment, and again on a separate engine bill.

This malpractice is costing some families more than $1,000 extra per year.

The nation’s highest taxes are forcing nearly 80% of higher-end boat purchases by South Carolinians to be registered out of state, costing South Carolina jobs, revenue, and opportunity. Worse, it’s punishing working class people who work their butts off to buy modest boats to enjoy with their families.

In fighting against tax cuts, some county bureaucrats defend the rip off by calling boats “luxuries.”

Tell that to the grandfather teaching his grandson to fish. Or the young family who bought a pontoon to spend more time together outdoors. Or the high school student trying to compete in fishing tournaments.

We’re taxing their bass boats, pontoons, and skiffs more than Ferraris.

***

***

Boats don’t wear down roads. They don’t require trash pickup. They don’t use the daily services property taxes are supposed to fund. But we tax them as if they were the heaviest users of public services.

This is not a tax system designed to be fair to boaters and anglers. It’s a system designed to protect government budgets. When opponents claim that H.3858 would cause a “detrimental tax shift,” what they are really saying is they are more concerned about government spending than taxpayer fairness.

Even under their worst-case scenarios, H.3858 would affect some county budgets by less than one percent without accounting for natural economic growth, more boats registered locally, and repatriated dollars from those we’ve driven out.

We have a choice.

We can continue driving families, businesses, and economic opportunity across state lines. Or we can join the modern era, cut taxes for working families, end double taxation, and make South Carolina the best place in America to live, work, and enjoy the water.

Passing H.3858 is about more than boating. It’s about fairness. And it’s about fairness to hundreds of thousands of hard-working South Carolinians being ripped off by the system.

The time for action is now. Let’s cut boat taxes. Let’s modernize our laws. Let’s pass H.3858. Because the same boat shouldn’t cost five to seven times more to own just because it’s registered on the South Carolina side of the lake.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Gettys Brannon is the president and CEO of the South Carolina Boating & Fishing Alliance.

***

