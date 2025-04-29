Guest Column: The Unfolding Saga Of South Carolina’s Treasurer

“The path chosen could have unintended and damaging ramifications for the separation of powers and the future accountability of elected officials.”

by KATRINA SHEALY

As a former South Carolina Senator, I have followed the recent proceedings surrounding Treasurer Curtis Loftis with a keen and concerned eye. Having listened to the testimonies presented before both Senate committees and the arguments put forth by Mr. Loftis’ legal teams, a clear picture emerges – one marred by deception, disrespect, and ultimately, a decision by the Senate that could have far-reaching and negative consequences for our state’s legislative body.

The evidence presented strongly suggested a deliberate effort on the part of the Treasurer and his staff to obscure information regarding the now-infamous $1.8 billion . While the funds themselves may never have truly existed in the manner initially implied, the pattern of withholding information and the subsequent evasiveness when the legislature began to inquire are deeply troubling. The shifting narratives and the lack of transparency eroded trust, a cornerstone of the relationship between the executive and legislative branches.

Adding to this concern was the undeniable disrespect displayed by Treasurer Loftis towards the Senate committees during the hearings. The dismissive tone and the apparent unwillingness to provide straightforward answers were unbecoming of a statewide elected official. Furthermore, the evolving explanations offered only served to deepen the sense of obfuscation.

It is worth noting a critical juncture in these proceedings: following the Treasurer’s initial statements and the presentations by his first two legal representatives, a different tone seemed to emerge. Had the defense team concluded their arguments at that point, with a more conciliatory and humble approach from Mr. Loftis, there was perhaps a path to swaying some votes. However, the closing arguments delivered by his final attorney, filled with palpable disdain and anger, effectively extinguished any goodwill that might have been generated. In that moment, any potential support for the Treasurer likely evaporated.

Despite these serious concerns regarding the Treasurer’s conduct and the actions of his office, the Senate’s response sets a precedent that I believe will inevitably return to haunt the legislature. While the frustration and disappointment with the Treasurer’s behavior are understandable, the path chosen could have unintended and damaging ramifications for the separation of powers and the future accountability of elected officials.

In a more constructive scenario, this entire episode could have served as a catalyst for meaningful reform. The focus should now shift towards establishing a more professional and qualified structure for managing our state’s finances. Ideally, the roles of both the Senate and the House should converge on creating legislation to transform the Treasurer’s office into a Cabinet-level agency. This would allow for the Governor to appoint the Treasurer, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate, ensuring a greater level of scrutiny and accountability.

Furthermore, it is imperative that we establish clear qualifications for holding the position of Treasurer. Requiring candidates to possess a background in accounting, finance, or mathematics would inject a necessary level of expertise into an office responsible for safeguarding billions of taxpayer dollars. It defies logic that such a critical role does not currently mandate a baseline of financial literacy.

The irony is that these necessary reforms could have been pursued proactively, well before the current Treasurer’s term concludes in approximately 14 months. Instead, we have witnessed a protracted and often acrimonious process centered around a phantom $1.8 billion – a sum that was never truly present and involved no theft or embezzlement.

However, the truth, as it often does in the political arena, lacks the sensationalism required for a captivating headline. The narrative of a missing $1.8 billion , while inaccurate, has undoubtedly generated more attention than a nuanced discussion about governmental transparency and the qualifications of elected officials.

It is my sincere hope that the lessons learned from this tumultuous episode in our state’s history will spur our legislature to enact meaningful changes. We owe it to the citizens of South Carolina to ensure that the management of their finances is entrusted to qualified individuals operating with transparency and respect for the institutions of our state government.

The precedent set in this instance is a stark reminder that even in the pursuit of accountability, we must remain mindful of the long-term implications for the delicate balance of power within our system.

Katrina Shealy served South Carolina’s Senate District 23 beginning in 2012, championing tax reform, child protection, and stronger domestic violence laws. She’s been honored as Legislator of the Year by both the National Association of Social Workers and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse. Outside of the Senate, Katrina has spent over 40 years in the insurance industry and consults for Keenan Suggs in Columbia. She lives in Lexington with her husband, Jimmy, and their growing family. This article, reprinted with permission, first appeared on Shealy’s website, ‘While I Breathe.’

