Lowcountry Watch: Colleton County Welcomes New Leader

Leaders in Colleton County, South Carolina have tapped an administrator from the Palmetto piedmont as their next chief executive.

Thomas Higgs II will serve as the next administrator for Colleton County, according to a news release from county council. Higgs was unanimously chosen for the post on April 21, 2025. His first day on the job will be May 19, 2025.

“(Higgs) brings a wealth of experience in public administration, leadership and community development,” council chairman Scott Biering said in a statement. “With a strong commitment to transparency, efficiency and service, he is poised to lead Colleton County into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Back in January, FITSNews reported former administrator Kevin Griffin was stepping down due to unspecified reasons. Deputy administrator Meagan Utsey filled the role on an interim basis over the past four months.

“We look forward to the positive impact Higgs’ leadership will bring to our community and local government,” Utsey said.

A native of Barnwell, S.C., Higgs spent the past four-and-a-half years as administrator in Laurens County – home to more than 70,000 people. Prior to that, he served as city manager in Clinton, S.C., a town of 7,700 people located in Laurens County.

According to the county’s announcement, Higgs “made vast improvements for both the city of Clinton and Laurens County” over the past several years, making him “the ideal leader for the continued growth of Colleton County.”

One of the original three proprietary counties in colonial South Carolina, Colleton’s history dates all the way back to 1682. With more than 1,100 square miles, it is the fourth-largest county in the Palmetto State by total area. Colleton is home to more than 40,000 people, making it the Palmetto State’s 27th most populated county.

