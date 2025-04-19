Grand Jury Probes Sheriff, DUI Loophole, Murdaugh Banker Pleads Guilty – Week In Review 4/19/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Our top story this week was the ongoing saga of scandal-scarred South Carolina sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright, who is staring down the business end of a federal grand jury related to a host of suspected criminal activity.

Wright’s fall from grace has dominated headlines on FITSNews for several weeks, but the impaneling of a grand jury means the pressure is really beginning to ratchet up on the veteran lawman. Where is this investigation headed?

Our Andy Fancher has been on this case from the beginning, and he sat down with me this week to update our audience on the very latest developments…

In other news, our intrepid research director Jenn Wood and reporter Callie Lyons joined me to discuss several stories we have been working on lately – including a fatal driving under the influence (DUI) arrest out of Laurens County that has exposed a troubling loophole in South Carolina law.

Jenn, Callie and I also discussed the latest news in the (formerly) unsolved murder of U.S. Army veteran Connor E. Lloyd of Lyman, S.C. After two previous arrests were made in connection with Lloyd’s 2021 murder (his ex-girlfriend and her mother), police now believe they have arrested the man who pulled the trigger four years ago.

Finally, Dylan Nolan and I talked about the plea deal reached between federal prosecutors and confessed fraudster Russell Laffitte – a key cog in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Laffitte received a reprieve last year when a federal appeals court struck down his previous convictions for bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and misapplying bank funds – however the evidence and testimony entered against him during his first trial was damning. Rather than roll the dice on a retrial, Laffitte cut a deal with federal prosecutors for a five-year sentence which is contingent on him paying $3.55 million in restitution.

