Repeat DUI Offender Kills 17-Year-Old in Upstate SC Crash

Despite two prior DUI arrests, Barrett Power was granted bond just days after a deadly collision in Laurens County claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

An accused drunk driver is back on the streets days after state troopers say he caused a horrific crash that killed a Laurens County, South Carolina teenager. Barrett Hastings Power, 44, of Fountain Inn, S.C., was charged with felony DUI resulting in death after the truck he was driving plowed into another vehicle at approximately 6:50 p.m. EDT last Wednesday (April 9, 2025).

The impact of the crash killed the other driver, 17-year-old Tyler Bishop of Gray Court, S.C.

Bishop was attempting to turn left onto Greenpond Road from Simmons Road in a 2020 Hyundai sedan when Power’s 2017 GMC pickup crashed into him, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP). Tyler Bishop died at the scene of the accident – which took place approximately ten miles south of Fountain Inn.

Power was transported to an area hospital prior to being booked at the Laurens County Detention Center on the aforementioned charge. Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Power’s driving history includes a pair of previous driving under the influence arrests — plus a string of speeding violations and a failure to stop for blue lights charge. Despite that history, Laurens County magistrate Mike Pitts granted him a $50,000 surety bond — allowing Power to walk free just days after the fatal collision.

His release is already igniting outrage in the Upstate.

Under South Carolina law, a person is considered a first-time offender if they have no prior DUI convictions within the past 10 years at the time of the current offense. This “lookback period” effectively resets after a decade, allowing someone with multiple DUIs spread out over a longer timeframe to repeatedly be charged as a first offender — and often face significantly lighter penalties as a result.

Records show Power was convicted of driving under the influence on June 21, 2000 – and again on July 26, 2011. Both of these were listed as first-offense charges due to the time which elapsed between the incidents.

Despite those two convictions, Power had no felony DUI history on the books when he was charged in connection with Tyler Bishop’s death. This legal technicality may have contributed to Pitts’ decision to grant him a $50,000 bond.

For Tyler Bishop’s family and friends, the outrage feels personal. Tyler wasn’t just a name on a crash report — according to his obituary and social media posts, he was a bright, kind-hearted young man with deep roots in the Laurens community. Tyler was known for his compassion and his love of music, video games and skateboarding.

Friends and family described him as someone who lit up every room he entered, a teen with an infectious smile and a promising future.

Now, that future has been taken from him… and those who loved him.

While South Carolina’s DUI statutes are facing renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this fatal collision, several circuit court judges have – to their credit – imposed stiff sentences in several recent high-profile DUI prosecutions.

Earlier this month, our Erin Parrott reported on a weighty sentence handed down against a Bluffton, S.C. man who killed an infant passenger during a drunk driving accident in 2024. Also, our media outlet provided extensive coverage of the December 2024 guilty plea of 27-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski – whose blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when the Toyota she was driving slammed into a golf cart on Folly Beach two years ago.

That crash killed newlywed Samantha Miller on her wedding night.

I also reported in January on efforts by David Longstreet to deny a pardon for Billy Patrick Hutto, Jr. of Gilbert, S.C. – who was convicted of DUI resulting in death after his 2003 Jeep slammed into the Longstreet’s family minivan on the morning of January 1, 2012 as they were on their way to church.

Longstreet’s daughter, six-year old Emma Longstreet, was killed in that crash.

FITSNews pays extremely close attention to DUI cases and has consistently argued for the tough, consistent application of state law. Count on our media outlet to also advocate on behalf of any necessary reform of those laws.

