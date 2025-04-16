Senator Responds: ‘My Vote’s Not For Sale’

Carlisle Kennedy: ” I’m going to keep fighting for the rights of South Carolina citizens against the political machine.”

Dear Editor,

Thank you for reaching out to me before you posted your article. It would have been nice to allow me the time to respond before you published since I was in a committee meeting discussing how to protect our South Carolina Forestry industry which is experiencing mill closures and economic stress on one of our State’s largest industries and job creators.

If any campaign donations were meant to get me to oppose lawsuit reform, someone should’ve sent a reminder—because I voted FOR lawsuit reform. That’s literally the opposite of a quid pro quo.

I understand that some folks think campaign contributions buy votes. Maybe that’s true for some people who are willing to sell out. But not me. I voted FOR S. 244 because I believe our laws should be fair—for everyday South Carolinians. The law should be fair and balance the interest of innocent victims as represented by civil prosecutors aka plaintiff lawyers against big out-of-state insurance companies as represented by defense attorneys.

Now, I did oppose letting insurance companies deny and delay legitimate claims for up to a year—that was wrong. That part of S. 244 was not fair to SC citizens and small businesses and only favored the big insurance companies. The majority of conservative Republicans agreed, and we fixed that part. After that, I supported the bill and voted for S. 244.

Fact is, my vote’s not for sale. I’m going to keep fighting for the rights of South Carolina citizens against the political machine that has often favored big corporations and corporate welfare at the expense of the South Carolina taxpayer. I am going to keep doing what’s right for the people of South Carolina. Period.

Sincerely,

Carlisle Kennedy

Lexington, S.C.

FROM THE EDITOR…

Senator,

Thank you very much for taking the time to submit this response. Our open microphone is always available to you – on any issue.

