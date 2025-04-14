Letter: Defending William Timmons

“It is always easier to criticize from the sidelines than to roll up one’s sleeves and serve…”

Recently, Spartanburg resident Billy Webster penned an op-ed for the local Democratic Party attacking Congressman William Timmons. His column relied on hyperbole, misrepresentation, and a clear misunderstanding of the Congressman’s record. In today’s political climate, it is all too common for the left to disparage strong conservative leaders who defend American values and put our nation’s interests first.

Far from being “absent,” Congressman Timmons swore to uphold and defend the Constitution three separate times: as a member of the South Carolina Bar, when joining the National Guard, and upon joining Congress. Every day, he demonstrates this commitment by defending American sovereignty, promoting opportunity, and safeguarding freedom.

By serving on the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Subcommittee on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Congressman Timmons is playing a key role in modernizing government and improving transparency in how taxpayer dollars are spent. Critics on the left attack DOGE because they fear greater accountability will expose decades of government waste and patronage. By eliminating inefficiencies in federal agencies like the IRS and preventing further misuse of public funds, DOGE is already making progress. The recent criticism from Mr. Webster and other detractors is a desperate attempt to halt reforms that threaten their waning political influence.

***

I am proud that Congressman Timmons stands with President Donald Trump in restoring America’s leadership on the world stage. After years of weak and apologetic foreign policy under Joe Biden, President Trump remains focused on putting America First—a goal Timmons fully supports. While some would have us bow to global bureaucracies, our Congressman insists on promoting American leadership and ensuring international alliances serve our interests—not the other way around.

Regarding Webster’s allegations about the Trump administration’s approach to government agencies, one need only recall the failures of the Biden presidency: rampant inflation, ineffective foreign policy, and a suffocating federal bureaucracy that burdens Americans with out-of-touch regulations. Congressman Timmons has long been a proponent of limited government and will again work with the Trump administration to keep power in the hands of the people. Ironically, Mr. Webster made whatever money he did not inherit from the payday lending industry. It seems Democrats don’t realize that higher interest rates, whether for a payday loan or mortgage, make life harder for the American people who are already suffering due to Joe Biden’s record-high inflation. But having spent his whole life in an ivory tower, Mr. Webster simply could never understand this.

It is always easier to criticize from the sidelines than to roll up one’s sleeves and serve. Congressman Timmons has demonstrated genuine dedication by fighting for his constituents, advocating responsible governance, and championing America First policies. South Carolinians deserve leaders focused on real results, not empty rhetoric. William Timmons fulfills exactly what voters elected him to do: serve with consistency, diligence, and an unwavering commitment to putting our nation and our citizens first.

Mark A. Simpson

Spartanburg, S.C.

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Hey Mark: Thanks for this letter. No media outlet has been more critical of congressman Timmons than FITSNews, but when it comes to his recent work I agree with this assessment. Also, no matter what anyone says about him, the man ties an impeccable Windsor knot!

Appreciate you sharing your perspective with our audience. Feel free to sound off with us anytime!

***

