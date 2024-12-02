Fatal Wedding Night DUI: Trial Commences

Accused drunk driver faces more than six decades behind bars following crash that killed bride, seriously injured husband moments after their wedding…

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning (December 2, 2024) in the trial of 27-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski – who is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson on the evening of April 28, 2023.

The crash killed Miller – and seriously injured Hutchinson and two others traveling on the golf cart – just hours after their wedding.

According to incident reports released by the city of Folly Beach, S.C., Hutchinson and Miller pulled away from their wedding reception at the Pelican Watch Pavilion just before 10:00 p.m. EDT in a golf cart adorned with a ‘Just Married’ sign. Eager to embark on their new life together, they were being transported to a nearby rental property by Aric’s brother-in-law, Benjamin Garrett, and his nephew, Brogan Garrett.

They never made it there…

As the golf cart traveled along East Ashley Avenue, it was violently struck from behind by a Toyota Camry driven by Komoroski. According to a civil lawsuit filed in connection with the incident, Komoroski had been engaged in a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” which eventually led to her becoming “so intoxicated” her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.261 , more than three times the legal limit.

***

The wreckage of the golf cart carrying the late Samatha Miller and her husband, Aric Hutchinson. (Folly Beach Police Department)

***

Allegedly “blowing through” posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour, Komoroski “hurtled down Ashely Avenue and slammed into the back of the golf cart” at an estimated speed of 65 miles per hour.

One witness who heard the impact said it “sounded like a small explosion.” Another recalled hearing “a loud boom and scraping sound.” As for Komoroski, she claimed at the scene it was her vehicle which was struck.

“I was driving and then all of a sudden something hit me,” Komoroski told responding officers, according to a detailed incident report (.pdf) released by the city.

Komoroski told officers she was driving “towards her house” when the collision took place. The only problem with that narrative?

“Her house was (in) the opposite direction,” officers noted.

***

Komoroski initially claimed she had not been drinking, but soon thereafter admitted having “had two drinks, one beer and… (one) tequila pineapple” – about an hour prior to the accident. When officers began to assess the extent of her inebriation, she quickly stopped cooperating with them.

“Ummm, I would like a lawyer,” she said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene… still wearing her wedding gown. Hutchinson “received multiple injuries including two broken legs, one which had to be surgically repaired,” according to his mother. He also suffered “broken bones in his face which also had to be surgically repaired. Broken vertebrae’s in his back, brain bleeds, and numerous cuts with stitches.” Benjamin Garrett also needed surgery after the collision due to “severe road rash and open wounds.” Brogan Garrett, thankfully, sustained only minor injuries.

***

Jamie Lee Komoroski (Charleston County)

***

Komoroski was charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide resulting in death. She has been free on bond since March 1, 2024 when S.C. circuit court judge Michael Nettles granted her a $150,000 surety bond on all of the charges filed against her.

Here’s a look at what to expect during this highly anticipated trial…

***

THE LEGAL TEAM…

Komoroski – a New Jersey native – is represented by an impressive legal team that includes attorneys Nathan S. Williams and Christopher S. Gramiccioni. Williams – whose began his Mt. Pleasant-based private practice in 2022 – is a former federal and state prosecutor who most recently led the federal death penalty case against Dylann Roof for the hate-based murder of nine parishioners during a bible study in Charleston, S.C.

Gramiccioni – who is based in both New Jersey and Charleston – has also worked as a state and federal prosecutor.

Leading the prosecution for the S.C. ninth judicial circuit is assistant solicitor Timothy Francis Finch.

Lowcountry circuit court judge Deadra Jefferson is scheduled to preside over the proceedings. Jefferson has already issued one order in connection with the case – instructions to the clerk of court’s office to bring in a larger-than-usual jury pool given the high-profile of the case.

***

Nathan S. Williams Christopher S. Gramiccioni

***

THE CHARGES AND POTENTIAL SENTENCE…

If convicted of the charges filed against her, Komoroski faces anywhere from fourteen months to 65 years in prison. The most serious crime she is facing – DUI resulting in death – carries with it a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of 25 years .

In recent years, South Carolina’s court system has handed down varied sentences for individuals convicted of similar charges. In 2022, Thomas Cade Garris of Charleston received a 14 year sentence after pleading guilty to a January 2019 crash that left one person dead and seriously injured several others. Prior to entering his plea, Garris faced a maximum of 25 years behind bars.

Garris is currently petitioning to have his sentence reduced, however.

Jury selection for Komoroski’s trial is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. EST today (December 2, 2024). Our Dylan Nolan will be onsite providing comprehensive coverage for FITSNews – including live tweets and daily recaps of key moments of the trial.

***

***

