Battle For Paris Mountain: Luxury Hotel’s Future Hinges On Public Perception

A $60 million luxury hotel proposed for South Carolina’s Paris Mountain promises jobs, tax revenue, public green space and an annual economic impact estimated at $10 million – but to many residents it represents a tipping point. As public meetings for the facility – dubbed the Inn at Altamont – commence, the proposal has become a lightning rod for an ongoing debate over growth, conservation and the character of Travelers Rest, S.C.

The expansive resort and nature preserve – which would occupy the southern base of Paris Mountain – has generated a groundswell of public interest since plans for its development first emerged earlier this year.

The city confirmed it was in receipt of key materials from the developer in a recent press release – including a preliminary development plan, traffic and environmental studies, utility agreements and a natural resources inventory. Per those documents, the proposed development spans approximately 19 acres of a 40-acre parcel and would include a 153 -room luxury hotel with spa services, fine dining, and event space for up to 2,000 guests. A significant portion of the land would be designated for public conservation use.

Inn at Altamont artist’s rendering. (Provided)

“The City of Travelers Rest is pleased to receive this annexation and rezoning application and to start the review process in upcoming public meetings,” mayor Brandy Amidon said. “What excites me most about the project is the potential for new jobs, enhanced downtown commerce and a publicly accessible nature preserve at the base of Paris Mountain — which could be a great addition for our community.”

In response to the proposal, a number of individuals have emailed the city leadership with their objections.

“Allowing such a project would have significant negative consequences for the environment, public safety, and the long-term livability of our community,” said local resident Sara Davies.

“Altamont Road is already incredibly dangerous as it is, and cannot handle additional traffic without massive enhancements,” said Eric Simonton.

“This hotel would kill the golden goose… Travelers Rest wouldn’t have its character were it not for Paris Mountain,” said Stephen Bomar.

“The peace and quiet we moved here for will be replaced with an endless flow of visitors, deliveries, and noise at all hours,” said Tara Rowland.

“Paris Mountain has been a respite from commercialization forever… What comes next after the hotel?” asked Daniel Rudzinski.

The Inn at Altamont rendering – Provided

In an attempt to answer citizens’ concerns over roads, a traffic impact study was conducted in compliance with state and local guidelines and submitted to the city along with the project development plan. It concluded the proposed development would not significantly affect traffic patterns in the area. All surrounding intersections would continue operating at acceptable levels of service, and no roadway improvements or signal modifications were deemed necessary. Auxiliary turn lanes were also found to be unnecessary at the hotel’s entrance.

Developer Krut Patel of the Divine Group maintains the privately funded project will provide a major economic boost without tapping into government incentives – citing projections of $2.3 million in annual tax revenue to Travelers Rest and a total economic impact of $10 million to the area. Patel emphasized the group’s commitment to sustainability and preservation of the mountain’s silhouette. He says the goal is to balance growth with green space.

“We’re trying to bring a 40-acre parcel of land that could be entirely developed,” Patel said. “We’re proposing saving 20 acres of that as a park with hiking trails that’s going to open up public access to the mountain.”

The project is expected to create 100 jobs with an annual payroll of $4.6 million added to the local economy. The developer also plans to implement a voluntary two percent room tax – estimated to generate an additional $400,000 annually for the city – which would be specifically earmarked for the maintenance and enhancement of local parks.

Still, with more than 13,000 signatures affixed to a petition opposing the development, residents remain deeply concerned about environmental impacts and community changes.

“From the very beginning, we’ve been trying to be transparent and open — and have gone above and beyond to try and involve the public in this process,” Patel said.

Before construction can begin, the plans for annexation and rezoning must be approved by city officials. A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. EDT (during the city’s regularly scheduled planning commission meeting). Additional key meetings – including city council readings of ordinances advancing the project – are scheduled through mid-June.

As the city braces for public meetings on the proposed luxury resort, both sides are gearing up to make their voices heard in a debate that may shape the future of Paris Mountain.

UPCOMING PARIS MOUNTAIN PROJECT SCHEDULE

April 17, 2025 – Deadline for developers to submit any revised materials to the city



– Deadline for developers to submit any revised materials to the city April 24, 2025, at 6 p.m. – Public hearing during the Planning Commission meeting



– Public hearing during the Planning Commission meeting May 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. – Planning and Development Committee meeting



– Planning and Development Committee meeting May 15, 2025, at 6 p.m. – City Council meeting: First reading



– City Council meeting: First reading June 18, 2025, at 6 p.m. – City Council meeting: Second reading (rescheduled due to the Juneteenth holiday)

THE PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN

(Travelers Rest, S.C.)

