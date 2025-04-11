Sold: Former Home of Solid Rock Fetches $2.6 Million

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The former home of Solid Rock Church – located at 803 Howard Avenue in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – has changed hands for the second time this year. The latest deal closed this month for $2.6 million .

As previously reported, this property has been linked to the scandal scarred Rev. Reginald Wayne Miller who purchased the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base chapel in September 1995 for $280,000 – and it became the home of Cathedral Baptist Church. In January 2013, it was sold to Solid Rock – the church founded by John-Paul Miller (Reginald’s son) – for $300,000 .

***

***

In February, amidst international scrutiny over the death of his estranged wife Mica Francis Miller (and an ongoing FBI investigation), Solid Rock sold the property to Salem Woods Holdings for $2.15 million . At the time, Gaither Thompson of Salem Woods indicated the company had no intention of opening a church.

The February sale was not the first time Salem Woods has done business with Miller. Solid Rock acquired two parcels of land from the company in August 2023 for $610,000 – and announced plans to build a school. Those plans were abandoned after Mica’s death last spring. The two parcels, valued at $7.2 million , were transferred to Living Water Church at Market Common on December 13, 2024, for $5 .

When the deed for 803 Howard Avenue was filed in Horry County, Salem Woods also filed a notice of termination for a first right of refusal for Solid Rock Ministries – an indication that John-Paul Miller may have hoped to own the property again.

***

(Horry County)

***

The new owner of the property is listed as Market Common Community Church, Inc. of 4707 Oleander Drive, Myrtle Beach, which is also known as Coastal Life Community Church.

Overnight, the church’s website was rebranded as MC3. FITSNews reached out to Coastal Life Community Church and pastor Jordan Gandy for a comment on the property acquisition, but did not receive a response.

According to the church website, the congregation has had its eye on this area for a few years. In 2023, Coastal Life Community Church had plans drawn up for a building to be located on a 4-acre parcel they intended to lease. The initiative has been the focus of a fundraising campaign within the community.

As it has from the beginning, FITSNews will continue to follow the many threads of the Miller saga as it advances on multiple fronts.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

