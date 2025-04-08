Lowcountry Corruption: Former Solicitor’s Office Official Indicted For Misconduct

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former leader in the South Carolina 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is facing criminal charges after allegedly tipping off a court program participant that federal immigration agents were searching for him — a move that led to her firing and now, her indictment on criminal charges.

According to a press release (.pdf) from the office, 62-year-old Teresa Pye of Beaufort — who served as the the former director of the fourteenth circuit’s multi-disciplinary court program — was indicted in March on a charge of misconduct in office. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday (April 9, 2025) at 1:30 p.m. EDT at the Beaufort County Courthouse.

The indictment stems from a months-long investigation launched in June 2024, when solicitor Duffie Stone asked the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to look into allegations that Pye warned a participant in the court diversion program that he was being sought by federal immigration authorities. Stone instructed SLED to report its findings directly to the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, which is now prosecuting the case.

Pye was immediately placed on administrative leave following the allegation.

The situation escalated last summer when new information regarding Pye’s alleged conduct surfaced during a human resources review. She was terminated from her position on August 13, 2024.

***

RELATED | FEDS INDICT NORTH CHARLESTON OFFICIALS

***

The multi-disciplinary court program — which Pye oversaw — is a cornerstone of the fourteenth circuit’s efforts to offer qualified defendants a chance at rehabilitation over incarceration. Basically, it offers select defendants a second chance through supervised treatment and recovery as opposed to serving prison time.

Now, Pye finds herself on the other side of that equation – as a criminal defendant herself.

Pye’s indictment is the latest in a growing list of public corruption cases in the Lowcountry – which continues to reel from the ongoing fallout of the ‘Murdaugh Murders,’ a case which exposed systemic issues with the region’s legal and political systems.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Pye is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Count on FITSNews to provide our audience with any pertinent updates related to the charges against Pye.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

