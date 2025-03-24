From the High Seas to South Carolina: $517 Million Drug Seizure Targets Major Cartels

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have announced the seizure of 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics worth over $517 million from smugglers operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. While this massive haul involved 14 separate interdictions, a key prosecution will be pursued by federal authorities in the District of South Carolina due to its ties to an ongoing international drug trafficking investigation centered in Charleston.

On March 20, 2025 — ten days after the substantial interdiction — the seized contraband was offloaded at Port Everglades and 35 suspected smugglers transferred ashore for federal prosecution. The multi-agency operation spanned months of coordinated effort by various USCG assets, including the Coast Guard Cutters Stone and Mohawk.

In a dramatic scene straight out of a Hollywood action thriller, the massive bust was made after a Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) aircrew identified and pursued a suspicious vessel approximately 270 miles southeast of the Galapagos Islands. The crew utilized airborne use-of-force tactics to successfully stop the go-fast vessel before boarding it and apprehending two Ecuadorian nationals — Carlos Armando Cedeno, 29, and Jorge Augusto Mero Figueroa, 60. Approximately 3,980 pounds of cocaine were seized from the vessel.

Coast Guard Cutter Stone (USCG Facebook)

Acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews noted the key to the successful operation was the interagency collaboration.

“We’re proud to partner with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard to combat transnational criminal organizations bringing dangerous narcotics into the U.S.,” Andrews said. “The coordinated effort, culminating in arrests and the transfer of this case to the District of South Carolina, demonstrates the effectiveness of our interagency collaboration in disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep our communities safe.”

The investigation was driven by the USCG collaboration with the Coast Guard Investigative Service’s (CGIS) Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) Division and Southeast Field Office in Miami, Florida, along with crucial support from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). This multi-agency effort aims to dismantle foreign cartel threats targeting U.S. borders through Charleston’s strategic legal oversight.

Over the last few months, additional operations on the high seas have resulted in the seizure of thousands of pounds of cocaine and the arrest of multiple suspected smugglers. Notably, on February 19, 2025, the USCG Cutter Stone interdicted four go-fast vessels in a span of 15 minutes , seizing nearly 11,000 pounds of cocaine. Evidence gathered from these cases has been linked to major cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations, including Sinaloa and Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case for the District of South Carolina. Cedeno and Figueroa have been charged with possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction, as well as jettisoning property subject to forfeiture under federal drug laws. If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Cedeno and Figueroa are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

