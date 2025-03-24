Mica Miller Saga: Collision Report Details Death Of Key Witness

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) released its official report on the March 14, 2025 crash that claimed the life of 56-year-old Johnnie Jacobs of Robeson County, N.C. Jacobs is known to those following the Mica Francis Miller case as the fisherman who discovered her belongings on the day she died.

Jacobs was regarded as a key witness to the events of Saturday, April 27, 2024. That’s the afternoon Miller – a worship leader and aspiring missionary from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – was found dead in the Lumber River State Park of what authorities and medical examiners ultimately determined was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A bizarre announcement made from the pulpit of Solid Rock Church the following day by Miller’s estranged husband – pastor John-Paul Miller – cast a shadow of suspicion over her death.

Nearly a year later, that shadow has not lifted…

Now, Jacobs’ death is drawing scrutiny. As one of only two known witnesses from the park that day, his sudden passing has sparked a wave of conspiracy theories unlikely to be quelled by the sparse details included in the collision report.

According to that document (.pdf), the two-vehicle crash which claimed Jacobs’ life occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 14, 2025 at the intersection of Raynham Road (SR 2455) and Iona Church Road (SR 2435), about five miles from Fairmont, N.C.

The location of the incident is just two miles from Jacobs’ home – and fifteen miles northwest of where Miller’s body was found eleven months ago.

When the beautiful pastor’s wife was found dead in a wooded area in the park under suspicious circumstances – as was first reported by FITSNews – Jacobs unwittingly became a key witness to an event that continues to attract international attention.

Intending to spend a relaxing Saturday fishing, Jacobs said he heard someone crying in the woods on that fateful afternoon – plaintive wailing which was soon followed by a gunshot. After the gunshot, the crying stopped.

Jacobs subsequently told media outlets he saw three people nearby on the water on a boat at the time of the shooting.

“Did y’all hear that gunshot?” Jacobs recalled asking the three boaters, who responded in the affirmative.

The boaters denied having heard the crying, however.

Jacobs eventually tracked the source of the sound to an opening in the river. Twenty yards into this opening, he found Mica’s “fanny pack” located approximately two-feet from the water’s edge next to her cell phone and glasses. The fanny pack contained Mica’s license, bank card, keys, purse, credit cards and a small Bible, according to Jacobs.

In the aftermath of his discovery, Jacobs found himself on the receiving end of criticism and conspiracy theories.

Now, in the aftermath of the crash, his story has been lost to the grave…

A 2006 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Winston Charles James, 54, of Chester, Virginia, was traveling north on Raynham Road at approximately 55 miles per hour when its operator failed to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection. His vehicle collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacobs, who was heading east on Iona Church Road. The report stated that Jacobs had slowed from 55 to 50 mph just before the impact.

The crash caused Jacobs’ truck to cross the centerline, run off the road, and come to rest in a nearby field. He was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. The report notes that weather conditions were clear and that there were no obstructions to visibility or the posted stop sign.

Initial reports and emergency dispatch audio indicated that Jacobs’ truck overturned and that he died at the scene. However, the official report does not confirm either detail. Instead, it stated Jacobs was transported to UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, N.C.

Notably absent from the document was any mention of deployed airbags or headlight status for either vehicle.

The report’s narrative reads:

“VEHICLE 1 WAS TRAVELING NORTH ON SR 2455. VEHICLE 2 WAS TRAVELING EAST ON SR 2435. VEHICLE 1 DISREGARDED THE STOP SIGN AND COLLIDED WITH VEHICLE 2, EJECTING THE DRIVER OF VEHICLE 2. AFTER IMPACT, VEHICLE 1 RAN OFF THE ROAD TO THE RIGHT, AND CAME TO REST OUT OF THE ROADWAY FACING NORTH. VEHICLE 2 CROSSED THE CENTERLINE, RAN OFF THE ROAD TO THE LEFT, AND CAME TO REST OUT OF THE ROADWAY FACING SOUTH.”

James was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C. in the aftermath of the collision. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Last week, James was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Robeson County court on July 30, 2025. Neither alcohol nor drug impairment was suspected in connection with the crash.

Adding to questions surrounding the incident is the history of James’ vehicle. The 2006 Mercedes-Benz he was driving carries a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) listed in salvage records from December 14, 2021, when the car was totaled in a collision involving an animal. Whether any prior damage contributed to the crash — or if this was investigated — remains unclear.

The highway patrol’s collision report by Trooper G.J. Hunt was completed on the same evening as the collision – but was not officially released nine days later.

Count on FITSNews to keep close tabs on new information related to this investigation – as well as the latest developments in the broader Mica Miller saga.

THE ACCIDENT REPORT…

(NCSHP)

