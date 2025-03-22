South Carolina’s Table Rock State Park Is On Fire

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Broad swaths of South Carolina’s Table Rock State Park were ablaze on Saturday evening as a wildfire caused by a group of negligent teenagers burned out of control.

According to the S.C. Forestry Commission, as of 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday (March 22, 2025) the fire had consumed an estimated 35 acres and was continuing to grow. All trails at the park were shut down as firefighters worked to try and get a handle on the situation.

“While more than 30 personnel from the South Carolina Forestry Commission, The Nature Conservancy, Greenville Water, the USDA Forest Service and local fire departments are working to contain the fire, the steep, mountainous terrain is making it difficult for firefighters to access the active fire and establish more effective firebreaks,” a statement from the agency noted.

Assets of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were also assisting firefighters in their efforts, although as of this writing the blaze was 0% contained.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Conditions aren’t just making it hard for firefighters to combat the blaze – they are making it easy for the conflagration to spread.

“Several spot fires – when embers land on the unburned side of a fireline – have led to new ignitions outside of the original fire area,” the commission statement continued “Exacerbating the situation is an abundance of downed timber from Hurricane Helene, which has increased the fuel load on the mountain. Fire weather conditions have continued to deteriorate today, with wind gusts increasing, and relative humidity dropping below 20%. Four aircraft have been providing aviation support all day, including one SCFC airplane surveying the fire, two SCFC single-engine air tankers dropping water and one SLED helicopter using a Bambi bucket to drop water. Officials are hoping to add more air resources tomorrow as the situation evolves.”

Thankfully, as of this publication no injuries have been reported in connection with the fire – nor are any structures currently threatened by it. However, voluntary evacuations were issued for residences on multiple roads in the vicinity of the park including…

Country Creek Drive

Weaver Creek Trail

Katijah Lane

Lynne Way

Dry Lake Road

Curtis Way

Shepherd Springs Drive

Gnome Hill Lane

“Officials are going door-to-door to make residents aware of the call for voluntary evacuations and also working to establish a nearby evacuation center yet to be determined,” the commission noted. “Residents on these roads are not in immediate danger, but are being notified of the possibility of the eventual spread of the Table Rock Fire to their vicinity.”

***

(Keith Dover) (Keith Dover)

***

S.C. governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to the deteriorating situation. McMaster also reinforced the commission’s previously announced statewide “Red Flag” order. That directive “prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning, campfires, bonfires and other recreational fires in all unincorporated areas of the state.”

“As this wildfire continues to spread, the state of emergency allows us to mobilize resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need to protect lives and property,” McMaster said. “Given the elevated risk of wildfires throughout the state, the statewide burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. Anyone who violates this ban can and will go to jail.”

***

TABLE ROCK FIRE UPDATE – PICKENS COUNTY SC – 18:00:00 –MARCH 22, 2025



The Table Rock Fire, which ignited Friday, is estimated at 35-plus acres and continues to grow. While more than 30 personnel from the South Carolina Forestry Commission, The Nature Conservancy, Greenville… pic.twitter.com/vsqRRbaFoD — South Carolina Forestry Commission (@ForestryCommish) March 22, 2025

***

Located in Pickens County – thirteen miles north of Pickens, S.C. – Table Rock State Park encompasses more than 3,000 acres. It includes Pinnacle Mountain, the tallest mountain contained entirely within the Palmetto State.

Pinnacle Mountain was the site of the largest wildfire in the history of the Upstate back in November 2016.

That blaze – which began with an escaped campfire – raged for several weeks and consumed 10,623 acres.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

BANNER VIA: KEITH DOVER

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

