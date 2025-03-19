Former South Carolina Firefighter Charged With Child Sex Crime

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The former deputy fire chief of a Lowcountry, South Carolina fire department was stripped of his rank after being charged with a child sex crime earlier this week, according to mainstream media reports.

Citing jail records, Darran Wayne Vaughn, 60, was arrested by deputies of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) shortly after 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday (March 18, 2025).

While details surrounding his arrest remain limited, judicial records show he’s charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor – or an attempt to perpetrate such conduct – targeting a child between 11 and 14 years old.

Booking records listed Vaughn at 5’10” and weighing approximately 300 pounds.

Despite the severity of this charge, Vaughn appears to have walked free after Beaufort County Magistrate Robert E. Ferguson Jr. set a personal recognizance bond of $50,000 on Wednesday (March 19, 2025).

***

Darran Wayne Vaughn on or about April 30, 2022 (Facebook) Darran Wayne Vaughn on or about Janurary 1, 2021 (Facebook)

***

Per open-source intelligence, Vaughn began his career in fire and emergency medical services (EMS) as a teenager before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) in Kentucky. In a 2010 submission to Firefighter Nation, he reflected as follows:

“I continued my emergency services career as an Aircraft Rescue firefighter… Now in South Carolina, [I’ve] traveled the world in both peacetime and war. I enjoy sports and outdoor activities especially football, rugby, camping, fishing, and beaches.”

Vaughn was serving as deputy fire chief of Jasper County Fire-Rescue (JCFR) at the time he was charged with a felony sex crime involving a child.

Neither BCSO nor JCFR were immediately available for comment.

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

