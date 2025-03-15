Fisherman Who Helped Find Mica Miller’s Body Killed In Car Accident

Two-vehicle incident claims the life of one of the most controversial witnesses in suspicious death of South Carolina pastor’s wife.

One of the most controversial witnesses in the suspicious death of Mica Francis Miller has died as the result of a motor vehicle accident that occurred on the evening of March 14, 2025.

Johnnie Jacobs, 55, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was killed in a two vehicle accident on Iona Church Road and Raynham Road. The North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP) has confirmed the fatality, but the details of the accident are not yet available.

Known to many as “the fisherman,” Jacobs was on his boatNorth Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach — on April 27, 2024 when he heard crying and a gunshot. When he went looking for the source, he found Mica’s belongings.

Exclusively reported by FITSNews, Mica’s tragic death has captured the attention of a global audience. To recap: The aspiring missionary and worship leader was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST. Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica had traveled to this park from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was ultimately found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. She died less than 48 hours after serving divorce papers to John-Paul Miller.

On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of Mica’s death – John-Paul Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock. His message closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing, at which point Miller told congregants to leave the church quietly and not to discuss Mica’s death as they departed.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband revealed it – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse leveled against him in multiple court filings and previous 911 calls – have raised doubts.

In addition to the ‘Justice for Mica’ movement – which aims to amend South Carolina’s domestic violence laws – the saga has sparked an ongoing probe into related allegations against John-Paul Miller led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Friends and family have taken to social media to mourn Jacobs.

Stay tuned to FITSNews for developments in this breaking story.

