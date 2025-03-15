Tesla Firebomb, Sheriff Indicted, South Carolina Tort Drama – Week In Review 3/15/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Political violence flared up across America this past week as far left angst over Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) boiled over. The violence even spread to South Carolina, where a North Charleston man was arrested after attempting to firebomb a Tesla charging station.

Special projects director Dylan Nolan and I discussed the rising violence – as well as the prevailing economic uncertainty at the national level.

At the state level, we dove into some shocking new polling data on one of South Carolina’s most important upcoming elections – the 2026 governor’s race – and the behind-the-scenes machinations related to that race. Dylan and I also updated the ongoing lawsuit reform drama in the Palmetto State – and discussed my big article on the emergence of a DOGE SC organization led by Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman Rom Reddy.

Next, as part of this media outlet’s ongoing Badges Gone Bad series, our Andy Fancher reported on the fallout from this week’s indictment of suspended Williamsburg County sheriff Stephen Renard Gardner and former county supervisor Tiffany Teonta Cooks.

Andy was in the Richland County courthouse this week as Gardner and Cooks were arraigned on those indictments, which were handed down by the statewide grand jury.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina.

