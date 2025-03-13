A Majority Of Gen Z Has Tuned Out The News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s been a brutal period for most media – especially mainstream, legacy outlets. In addition to being increasingly out-of-tune with the vox populi – and decreasingly trusted and respected as an institution – their entire operational structure has been totally upended by the rise of new media and social platforms.

The way news is consumed changes everyday… but at the heart of the equation has always been a steady appetite for content.

No more, it would appear.

A new study suggests a majority of Gen Z voters – or young voters between the ages of 18-28 – are “turning down the noise of political discourse and embracing escapism.”

Specifically, 54% of Gen Z voters said “staying plugged into the news negatively affects their mental health,” while nearly a quarter ( 24% ) said “politics completely drains them emotionally.”

Accordingly, 46% of them actively avoid “political content on social media” – including 42% of Democrats and 37% of Republicans who said they “regularly tune out political posts to protect their peace.”

In lieu of staying informed, Gen Z is pressing the escape button.

“When the political noise starts to take over all (their) attention, Gen Z doesn’t just turn off their phones,” the survey noted. “Instead, they dive headfirst into Netflix binges, marathon gaming sessions, or endless doomscrolling through TikTok.”

My reflexive reaction to such a data point would be to crack a snowflake joke – perhaps something in the “buck up, buttercup” vein – while reminding these sensitive souls that “decisions are made by those who show up.” But, my reaction as someone who makes his living in the news industry (with a heavy emphasis on politics) is… well, panic.

Seriously… how do you build something when half of your future audience has totally checked out?

That’s a stat you don’t wanna take to the bank with you in any economic climate… but especially not this one.

Putting selfish interests aside, though, in a society where obtaining the consent of the governed is absolutely fundamental to the legitimate exercise of authority – and indispensable to meaningful accountability over that authority – how in the world is such epic and unprecedented disengagement sustainable?

Yeah… it isn’t.

The consequences of institutional betrayal are rampant in modern-day America. Once-firm pillars – government, law, business, media, education, health care etc. – have all been elementally compromised by corrupt self-interest. The next generation sees this – recognizes it far more intuitively than its successors, in fact – but instead of doing something about it, they’re turning they’re backs on it.

“They look at television thinking it’s their window to the world,” the prophet Morrissey sang on his covid-era album I Am Not A Dog On A Chain. “Man, that’s got to hurt.”

It does hurt… all of us.

I write often about bad omens on this platform (too often, it feels like). But honestly, I can’t remember writing about one any worse than this.

