South Carolina Town Official Suggests Presidential Ghosts Should ‘Choke’ Donald Trump

A town official in the South Carolina Lowcountry has apparently caught a severe case of Trump derangement syndrome, posting on social media that U.S. president Donald Trump was a “bullying thug” after a recent exchange at the White House with the governor of Maine over federal funding related to the restoration of Title IX.

(To get caught up on that debate, click here).

Trump is drawing a line in the sand on the sanctity of women’s sports, an issue which helped propel him to victory in last fall’s election. One Beaufort, S.C. bureaucrat is livid at Trump for insisting states follow the new law of the land.

To be clear: Americans have every right to voice their political views on social media – even public officials. And the political views of Beaufort, S.C. city manager Scott Marshall are no exception. The First Amendment protects Marshall’s right to say his piece every bit as much as it protects mine or yours – even if he is choosing to align himself on the side of inherently unfair discrimination against women. And in fairness, the Air Force veteran – who was hired by Beaufort two years ago – posted his criticism of Trump on his personal Facebook page, meaning he didn’t use taxpayer resources (or presumably taxpayer time) in sharing his views.

The problem? Marshall wasn’t merely content calling Trump names – or claiming that anyone supporting his administration had “lost (their) way.” In responding to a comment on his post, he remarked that he hoped “the ghosts of Lincoln and Reagan choke (Trump) in his sleep.”

Yikes…

Marshall – who previously worked for disgraced Beaufort County administrator Eric Greenway – is apparently no stranger to stoking division. During his previous service with Beaufort County, the government official was “never shy about brining his politics to the workplace,” according to a source familiar with his employment. Not only that, sources at the county told us he was “always trying” to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory – and labeling those who didn’t get them “idiots.”

Marshall’s personal Facebook page is no longer displaying publicly, and sources who are friends with him on the platform told us Wednesday morning (February 26, 2025) it had been removed completely.

“It’s a regrettable error in judgment and not one I intend to repeat,” Marshall told FITSNews when reached for comment.

Trump won Beaufort County last fall with 56.63% of the vote. First district congresswoman Nancy Mace carried the county with 59.66% . While Democrats probably fared better within Beaufort’s city limits, this particular corner of the Lowcountry remains very much a Republican stronghold.

