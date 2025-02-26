Sex Abuse, Coverup Allegations Rock Midlands South Carolina School

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police in the Midlands region of South Carolina announced the arrest of two individuals at a government-run charter school – including the principal of the school – related to allegations of sexual abuse.

Sulaymaan Benoit, 32, an afterschool instructor and substitute teacher at the Irmo, S.C.-based Green Charter School of the Midlands, was arrested by Irmo police and charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree. Benoit’s boss – Green Charter principal Tina Shaw – was charged with failure to report child abuse and two counts of second degree assault and battery.

According to police, Benoit is “accused of fondling three students” ranging in age from seven to twelve years old. Shaw is accused of neglecting to report the allegations against Benoit and of assault in connection with “improper searches conducted on two students.”

While three victims were referenced in the charges announced on Wednesday (February 26, 2025), Irmo police noted “Benoit has been employed by the school for two years and we believe there are more victims out there.”

Police asked “current or former students and employees that know anything” to please contact their investigatory division at 803-781-8088.

“Schools are the place our children should be safe and protected, not preyed upon,” chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. “You have not one, but two employees who made this school unsafe and did not protect their students. Mandated Reporters are just that, MANDATED. Telling your human resources department does not absolve you of this duty. Law enforcement and Department of Social Services must be made aware if you suspect abuse or neglect and that did not happen here. A parent notified this agency after the principal was informed of the allegations against Mr. Benoit.”

Agents of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted Irmo police with the apprehension of Benoit and Shaw. The two suspects were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn detention center where they will await a bond hearing.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Benoit and Shaw are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as either of them may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Expect additional coverage on this developing story from our media outlet…

