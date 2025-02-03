Racist Ranter Charged With Kidnapping… Again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina man responsible for a profanity-laden, racist rant was once again arrested by officers of the Sullivan’s Island Police Department (SIPD), per jail records obtained by FITSNews.

On Monday (February 3, 2025), Sean Michael-Emmrich Johnson was charged with two additional counts of felony kidnapping. Come 2:32 p.m. EST, the Huger, S.C. resident surrendered himself to law enforcement — for the second time in three days.

Less than 72 hours earlier, Johnson was charged with felony kidnapping, impersonating a law enforcement officer, larceny and third-degree assault and battery after a viral video showed him accosting at least two Latin Americans in a pickup truck.

Johnson sealed his fate last Wednesday (January 29, 2025) when he called 911 to report a “person” driving without a license. While waiting for SIPD to arrive at the 2500 block of Ion Avenue, he purportedly impersonated a federal agent.

And yes, it was caught on camera.

Lowcountry man arrested after profanity-laden, racist rant goes viral.



Follow: @FITSNews pic.twitter.com/ZTcWlZFRv9 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) February 1, 2025

“I got a big ol’ Mexican right here,” Johnson taunted. “You don’t even speak fucking English, bo. What’s wrong witchu? (SIPD) coming. Yeah. For me? For you… you going back!”

As FITSNews previously reported, Johnson was grinning from ear to ear as he reached over to yank the driver’s keys from the ignition. Then, in a bizarre twist, he mistook him for Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, claiming the notorious Sinaloa cartel leader was speaking “Pig Latin.”

Johnson proceeded to inform the driver that he, himself, was “the owner” of America.

On Saturday (February 1, 2025), Johnson appeared for a virtual bond court hearing from the Charleston County detention center. Citing WCIV, his family told the presiding judge he had “tried to get help” for mental health and alcohol issues, but needed to “continue with that therapy.”

Sympathetic to their plea, the judge set Johnson’s total bond at about $32,000 , which was posted that morning.

As of this publishing, he remains incarcerated at the Charleston County detention center… again.

According to SIPD Chief Glenn Meadows, the department is “currently” withholding the identity of the victims.

This story may be updated.

