Lowcountry Man Arrested After Profanity-Laden, Racist Rant Goes Viral

Officers with the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD) have arrested a 911 caller who – after reporting an alleged crime earlier this week – became the focus of a criminal investigation.

According to myriad reports, Sean Michael-Emmrich Johnson, from Huger, South Carolina, is charged with felony kidnapping, third-degree assault and battery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, larceny and fraudulent removal or secreting of personal property.

Sean Michael-Emmrich Johnson

(AI Cannon Detention Center)

At approximately 10:57 p.m. EST on Friday, January 31, 2025, the 34-year-old turned himself into SIPD following his racist tirade. He was subsequently booked into the Charleston County detention center at 12:36 a.m. EST the following morning.

According to SIPD chief Monty L. Anders, his agency’s investigation into Johnson was initiated after the Lowcountry native called 911 on Wednesday (January 29, 2025) to report “a person” driving without a license on the 2500 block of Ion Avenue.

“It was later brought to the police department’s attention of a disturbing video, which has now been released on social media,” noted Anders before Johnson’s arrest. “This video displays possible criminal actions by (Johnson) that were not initially reported to police…”

The now-viral footage shows Johnson confronting two Latin American men while waiting for SIPD to arrive. Wearing a ball cap and manic grin, he repeatedly accused the Hispanics of being “illegal Mexicans…” without driver’s licenses.

“I got a big ol’ Mexican right here,” taunted the scrawny man from Huger, leaning into the Latino driver’s pickup truck. “You don’t even speak fucking English, bo. What’s wrong witchu? (SIPD) coming. Yeah. For me? For you!”

Mimicking a Hispanic accent (poorly), Johnson proceeded to rip the driver’s safety goggles off his face and put them on himself — grinning from ear to ear as he reached over to yank his keys from the ignition.

“You can no park, bo, you no have a license,” sneered Johnson while jingling the keys. “Mhm. You going back! We got the cops coming, bo… It’s over.”

Johnson proceeded to rattle off a series of bizarre, explicit and nonsensical claims. At one point, he mistook the driver for none other than Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, insisting the notorious Sinaloa cartel leader was sitting in front of him.

Johnson then informed the driver that he, himself, was “the owner” of America.

Let the record reflect Guzmán remains incarcerated at ADX Florence in Colorado, roughly 1,720 miles from Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina.

This story may be updated.

