Domestic Incident Reporting: Was Mica Miller Failed By The System?

The investigation into the tragic death of Mica Francis Miller has drawn attention to the effectiveness — or lack thereof — of law enforcement when it comes to addressing allegations of stalking, harassment and domestic violence. Criticism has been mounting over South Carolina authorities’ reluctance to pursue criminal charges against Mica’s estranged husband, John-Paul Miller, the pastor and founder of the since-shuttered Solid Rock Church.

In the weeks leading up to her death, Mica contacted law enforcement at least fifteen times seeking help, yet her calls went unanswered in any meaningful way. Despite her persistent efforts, her husband faced no consequences for his alleged actions.

As the public continues to respond and react to Mica’s story, many other victims are coming forward with similar accounts – detailing what they insist are disappointing responses to their own calls for help. Multiple alleged victims of domestic violence, stalking and harassment reached out to FITSNews – often comparing their experiences with Mica’s. Because they are victims who fear retaliation, their identities are being protected. But by sharing their individual stories, the are hoping to collectively expose a system they say routinely fails victims by giving their abusers a pass.

While circumstances differ greatly from one victim to another, the interactions they claim to have had with the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) are very similar.

The complaints fall into three basic categories:

Minimized or Ignored Reports: Victims reported that their allegations were often dismissed or trivialized, with cases closed absent further investigation. In some instances, their complaints were deemed civil matters rather than criminal. Inadequate Case Reviews: Law enforcement allegedly failed to thoroughly review the evidence or information provided, leading to premature case closures. Victim Blaming: In several cases, victims say the tables were turned on them – resulting in them feeling as though they were being accused rather than protected.

Here’s what the victims had to say:

“Of the the dozens of times I’ve had to call 911 they have filed one report – one,” a Myrtle Beach resident told us. “Every other time they have told me, even though he is breaking laws, there is nothing they can do because his name is on the deed too – so he can come over whenever he wants to. Do whatever he wants to.”

Another woman said she expected charges against her ex-boyfriend to be filed after he left her with visible injuries and in need of medical attention. The responding officers said as much. But in the weeks that followed, she heard nothing more from the police. Eventually she discovered no charges had been filed – but she has no idea why.

Yet another alleged victim said she was lied to by responding officers – and denied an opportunity to present additional evidence supporting her claims. Even though she acted quickly to press charges, the investigation had already been closed based on a statement from the offending party. When the alleged victim suggested it was closed based on the offender’s lies, she said “a supervisor laughed and said people lie to the police every day.”

***

WHAT WENT WRONG?

Mica’s story offers a rare opportunity to analyze systemic issues in ways that are not possible with living victims due to personal and legal constraints. To better understand the police response to Mica’s repeated pleas for help, Jenn Wood and I spoke with retired South Carolina law enforcement officer Brian Bennett. Drawing on his expertise, Bennett reviewed the incidents, identified areas for improvement and shared critical information for victims who are navigating similar circumstances. His recommendations, summarized as best practices, aim to empower victims and help ensure their interactions with law enforcement yield the best possible outcomes.

Bennett emphasized the importance of effective communication, understanding what to request and maintaining realistic expectations as key factors.

In many of the situations in which Mica contacted the authorities for assistance, she was told the issue had to do with marital property – and therefore the responding officers could not do anything.

“It’s a civil matter,” they said, repeatedly invoking that term in referring to everything from her purse, phone and car to the tracking devices found on the vehicles she was driving.

Even though she was separated from her husband, the division of property had not been determined in a binding court order. So, for example, when Mica reported her car and phone stolen by her estranged husband, it technically wasn’t theft. In the absence of a divorce, separation agreement or protection order documenting the division of property, all of the possessions they acquired during the marriage were considered marital property – regardless of whose name they were in (or who paid for them).

“But it also means that finances and money are controlled equally as well,” Bennett said. “And it’s not uncommon in controlling relationships that one party – the one that wants to control – will hide or limit access to important documents or property or monies or anything that someone may need, particularly when the other party that may be in need of those things.”

***

The legal definition of marital property may complicate law enforcement’s ability to intervene in domestic abuse situations.

“We also have to consider what is being done in the entirety or in the historical context of that situation, again, in a domestic violence or controlling relationship, mismanagement and control of those those items and those necessities can be very, very powerful to to subjugate someone to all kind of forms of abuse by not allowing them the proper resources.” Bennett said.

Bennett emphasized the importance of effective communication between law enforcement and victims in domestic violence and stalking cases – and noted that the responsibility for clear communication primarily falls on the officers, not the victims. He said it’s the officer’s job to guide the conversation and obtain the required details to understand the situation fully. He said officers should document all incidents thoroughly, even if they don’t immediately lead to criminal charges. This documentation creates a historical record that can be crucial for identifying patterns of abuse and supporting future legal actions.

While victims may not realize it, if they want a complaint to be fully investigated it is imperative that they clearly express their intent to pursue criminal charges.

“If someone doesn’t express an interest in pursuing criminal charges, there probably isn’t going to be that delegation of resources or that follow up,” Bennett said.

***

***

HORRY COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS…

FITSNews reached out to HCPD to discuss the public perception of how it handles calls from victims. Initially, we were referred to the department’s policy on the handling of domestic violence calls. Later, though, chief Kris Leonhardt agreed to answer some of our questions with written responses.

Leonhardt took office on October 4, 2024 — months after Mica’s death. He began his law enforcement career at HCPD in 2003. According to his Training History Report from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Leonhardt has been with the department ever since. As soon as he assumed leadership of the department, Leonhardt set about reviewing policies and making improvements where appropriate. HCPD’s domestic violence policy was updated the same month.

Our questions and his responses are as follows:

Q: “Would you like to directly address this perception? Realizing you were not the chief when these events occurred, have you taken steps to remedy these perceived issues – either with policy changes, training, or personnel changes?”

“At HCPD our officers are trained by SCCJA on domestic violence response as well as yearly training updates for domestic violence. As with any new chief, we have begun a full policy review for the department. Should any policy changes be deemed necessary and allowable within the framework of state law, we will seek to implement them.“

Q: “What should a victim expect when calling 911 for HCPD assistance with a DV or harassment complaint? Traumatic situations do not always lead to the best communication practices, so what are some things victims should keep in mind when trying to communicate with police? What kind of information or evidence should they be sure to provide?”

“You are correct that a traumatic situation can impact communications. Though no two situations are the same, to make a domestic violence charge, we have to establish the elements of domestic violence as per South Carolina statute. This does require the officers to ask questions, review the scene, and collect any pertinent evidence. Evidence that is helpful typically includes any videos, witnesses, pictures, etc. are the first point of contact, then our Victim’s Advocates continue communication if the victim wants it throughout the criminal process.“

Q: “What specific training do HCPD officers receive on trauma-informed responses to victims of abuse, harassment, and stalking?”

“Officers are trained by SCCJA on domestic violence response as well as yearly required domestic violence training updates.“

Q: “When is it appropriate for an individual to file a complaint regarding a police officer? And, what is the process for doing that?”

“A citizen can file a complaint at any time and we try to make that as easy as possible for the community. We allow reporting online, in person, or via telephone. Citizens can speak to division or unit supervisors or our Internal Affairs Department directly.“

Q: “What else do you want people to know?”

“HCPD is here to serve the citizens of our community and we strive to continue our partnership with our community members.“

Look for this conversation to be continued as FITSNews aims to provide information to the public to improve victim outcomes. In the next installment of this series, FITSNews will explore South Carolina’s two kinds of protection orders — and the two courts that handle them.

***

