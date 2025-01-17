Medical Marijuana Legislation Reintroduced in South Carolina Senate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina senator Tom Davis has resumed his efforts to decriminalize medical cannabis in the Palmetto State. Davis’ “Compassionate Care Act” (S.53) would legalize the medical use of cannabis products for patients with several medical conditions including chronic pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and multiple sclerosis spasticity.

In the previous two-year legislative session Davis successfully championed the legislation through the S.C. Senate, but was unable to convince leaders in the S.C. House to approve the bill.

Last session, S.C. House medical, military, public and municipal affairs (3M) committee chairwoman Sylleste Davis selectively allowed anti-marijuana law-enforcement leaders to testify before her committee – which had by that point had stalled on considering the bill for an extended period of time.

In an effort to allay the concerns of law enforcement, Davis’ legislation proposed the creation of a heavily regulated medical marijuana program in which pharmacists would oversee the distribution of cannabis-based treatments to select patients based upon the recommendation of their physicians.

Davis has previously described the legislation as a “conservative template for states that want to empower doctors, that want to help patients but also want to draw a bright line against recreational use.”

Despite Davis’ success in the Senate, House Republicans invoked a dubious procedural technicality to avoid debating the bill in 2022.

What is the outlook for the legislation moving forward?

***

Members of the South Carolina Family Caucus speak to reporters in the lobby of the S.C. State House on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. (Provided)

***

Davis appears set to face hasher opposition to the advancement of his bill this legislative session. The rapidly expanding S.C. Family Caucus issued its first ever condemnation of a bill in an effort to prevent the passage of the act.

“South Carolina stands at a crossroads, and we must choose the path that upholds the values and well-being of our families and communities,” said Family Caucus founder representative John McCravy III.

“I am proud to join the SC Medical Association, SLED, and the S.C. Sheriff’s Association, among many others, in total opposition to what is nothing less than an advancement of recreational marijuana under the guise of medicine,” McCravy continued, adding that “together, we will fight to protect our state from the harmful consequences this bill would bring.”

McCravy’s caucus has rapidly expanded in size this legislative session, now boasting 53 members haling from both the S.C. House and Senate.

It is unclear whether Davis’ bill will have the support required to clear the Senate this session. Multiple senators who supported the the last iteration of the bill were defeated in their primary elections last spring and replaced by Family Caucus members.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Meanwhile, bills attempting to increase access to marijuana products failed in several states in the 2024 election cycle – which could signal a broader trend against further cannabis legalization.

Voters in Florida rejected a ballot initiative to legalize the use of recreational marijuana – despite the measure having the support of incoming president Donald Trump. Voters in both North and South Dakota also shot down similar measures.

The anti-drug trend extends beyond cannabis – and beyond conservative states – with Massachusetts residents rejecting “Question 4,” which would have legalized plant-based psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin mushrooms. Meanwhile, Californians voted to approve Proposition 35, which re-classifies certain drug offenses as felonies requiring drug treatment, and which increases criminal penalties for multiple drug crimes.

While alcohol consumption among youth and young adults is historically low – and a growing number of Americans fill an alcohol-shaped hole in their lives with marijuana and other THC-derived products, voters in both red and blue states are still reining in pro-drug policies.

This paradox puts would-be medical cannabis users in a difficult position – follow the law and suffer, or join the growing number of individuals who procure and consume illegal cannabis.

The early rallying cry against Davis’ bill suggests South Carolinians hoping to medically (or recreationally) consume cannabis may have to continue to get it through “alternative sources.”

For the past decade, FITSNews’ founding editor Will Folks has been a staunch supporter of Davis’ efforts – which polls have shown draws overwhelming support from South Carolinians irrespective of geographic, gender, age, racial and partisan differences. Citing the thousands of South Carolinians who would likely see a reduction in suffering in the event Davis’ legislation were to pass, Folks has referred to the bill’s’ adoption as a “moral imperative.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

