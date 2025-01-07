Man Charged In Connection With Fatal New Year’s Eve Shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) have charged a man they believe to be connected to a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024).

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 20-year-old Sean D. Simmons was arrested last week and charged with murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy following the incident.

Along with Simmons, a male teen – whose identity has not been released – was arrested in North Carolina last week and is currently housed at the Stanly County detention center in Albemarle, N.C. He faces the same charges as Simmons, as well as possession of a handgun by person under the age of 18.

CPD investigators believe the two suspects involved in the incident – which took place at approximately 10:00 p.m. at 3245 Lucius Road (Riverside Apartments) – were in an argument with the victim identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office (RCCO) as 33-year-old Lenny W. Corley, Sr. just prior to the fatal shooting, according to a release from CPD.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The teen is awaiting extradition to Columbia, S.C., while Simmons has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Columbia.

This is still an ongoing investigation into the shooting, and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is assisting CPD with its iniquiries.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Simmons and the teen are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Additional information has not been released at this time, but count on FITSNews to provide any pertinent updates related to this case as it moves forward.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

