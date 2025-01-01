Update: New Year’s Terror In New Orleans

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A terrorist reportedly affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is alleged to have carried out the New Year’s morning massacre in New Orleans that killed ten people and left nearly three dozen injured.

Law enforcement officials have identified the alleged perpetrator of the attack as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar.

Dressed in military fatigues and driving a white Ford F-150 with Texas license plates, Jabbar is alleged to have plowed into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning (January 1, 2025).

Jabbar’s truck – a rental – reportedly had an ISIS flag affixed to a pole on its hitch.

After striking dozens of partygoers at a high rate of speed, Jabbar emerged from the vehicle armed with a rifle and opened fire on responding officers – critically wounding two officers of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). Jabbar was shot and killed during the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

***

***

“This is a fluid situation and we are in coordination with numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure a complete and thorough investigation to bring those who may have been part of this incident to justice,” Louisiana governor Jeff Landry wrote on X. “We recognize that there are tourists around us, and we urge all to avoid the French Quarter as this is an active investigation. We understand the concerns of the community and want to reassure everyone that the safety of the French Quarter and the city of New Orleans remains our top priority.”

Outgoing U.S. president Joe Biden – whose term ends in less than three weeks – said he had been “continually briefed since early this morning regarding the horrific incident that occurred in New Orleans overnight.”

Biden confirmed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would be the lead agency probing the attack.

“The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism,” Biden noted.

Biden’s statement refuted initial claims by FBI agents in New Orleans that the incident was not terror-related. Shortly before 10:00 a.m. EST, though, the agency confirmed it was working with its law enforcement partners “to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump responded to the tragedy by reiterating his calls to clamp down on the influx of criminal immigrants into the United States.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

This is developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

