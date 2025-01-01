New Year’s Terror In New Orleans

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At least ten people were killed and nearly three dozen injured during a New Year’s terror attack on Bourbon Street in downtown New Orleans.

An unknown male assailant – driving at white Ford F-150 with Texas licence plates – plowed into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. EST on Wednesday (January 1, 2025), per local police. After striking dozens of partygoers, the attacker emerged from the vehicle and opened fire on responding officers.

“It was very intentional behavior,” New Orleans police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters early Wednesday. “This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could. It was not a DUI situation.”

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage,” Kilpatrick added.

At least two law enforcement officers were among those wounded during the incident. Those officers are in stable condition, however many of the victims transported to area hospitals are reportedly listed in critical condition, per local media reports.

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a “terrorist attack,” although officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – who are leading the inquiry into the incident – claimed otherwise. The FBI’s refusal to refer to the incident as an act of terrorism came despite the announced discovery of an improvised explosive device at the scene of the attack.

According to reporter Ben Myers of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, the alleged perpetrator was “shot and killed by police,” although there has been no official confirmation of that information. A follow-up report from Times-Picayune reporter Gabriella Killett also indicated the alleged perpetrator had been “shot and killed by authorities,” citing “a source with knowledge of the investigation.”

In addition to the tragic loss of life and widespread injury associated with this mass casualty event, the attack raised security concerns for the upcoming 2025 Sugar Bowl – a college football game which pits the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The national quarterfinal matchup is scheduled to kickoff at 8:45 p.m. EST at the Caesars Superdome – an 83,000-seat arena located just 2,000 feet from the site of the attack.

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry offered prayers for the victims – and urged citizens to stay away from the area as authorities attempt to piece together what happened.

“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Landry wrote on X. “I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

