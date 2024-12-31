Gamecocks Lose Heated Cheez-It Bowl

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University of South Carolina football program narrowly missed out on its chance at a ten-win season on New Year’s Eve – dropping a 21-17 heartbreaker to No. 20 Illinois in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Head coach Shane Beamer‘s Gamecocks ( 9-4 ) entered the game as ten-point favorites, but struggled in their first outing under new offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Beamer also completely lost his composure during the second half when Illinois coach Brett Bielema taunted him over the Illini’s deliberately lethargic defensive substitutions – which succeeded in keeping the Gamecock offense out-of-sync all afternoon.

Beamer erupted on the sidelines after Bielema crossed the field late in the third quarter – ostensibly to check on an injured player. As he approached the South Carolina sideline, the Illinois head coach repeatedly extended his arms to the side – making the official substitution gesture.

Beamer went out of his gourd… and required three assistants to restrain him from going after Bielema.

Bowl Games don't matter?? Tell that to Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema



LOOK WHAT THE CHEEZ-IT BOWL MEANS TO THESE GUYS



pic.twitter.com/l3Y7gXNECn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2024

The sour Citrus Bowl outcome left a decidedly bad taste in the mouth of Gamecock Nation – although the future of South Carolina’s program still looks extremely bright. After being projected to win only five games this season, Beamer’s squad nearly qualify for the expanded College Football Playoff (CFP) field – reeling off six consecutive victories to close out the regular season.

The Gamecocks nearly made it seven in a row, but quarterback LaNorris Sellers – a redshirt freshman closing out his first season as the team’s starter – failed to connect with sixth-year tight end Joshua Simon on a fourth down play from the Illini seven-yard line with three minutes left in the game.

Illinois ( 10-3 ) took possession and was able to run out the clock against the Gamecocks’ defense – which was playing without 2024 Bronco Nagurski Trophy winner Kyle Kennard. The SEC sack leader was sorely missed – as was South Carolina’s leading running back, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who also opted out of the game to focus on the 2025 NFL draft.

Bielema’s team had only one player opt out – with leading wide receiver Pat Bryant choosing not to suit up for the game.

Sellers finished his first bowl game completing 24 of 34 passes ( 70% ) for 260 yards and a touchdown. He was not intercepted and did not fumble. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound, Florence, S.C. native gained just 19 yards on the ground, though, matching his second-lowest total of the year. With Sanders out of the lineup, South Carolina relied on sixth-year tailback Oscar Adaway III to carry its ground game. Adaway gained 69 yards on 14 carries – including a 36-yard touchdown scamper that briefly put the Gamecocks ahead in the third quarter. He also caught a team-leading seven passes for 37 yards.

Backup tailback Jawarn Howell – a sophomore from Mooresville, N.C. – had five carries for 31 yards. Howell had a costly third quarter fumble, however, which led to an Illinois touchdown at a moment when it appeared as though the Gamecocks had wrestled momentum away from the Illini.

Illinois tailback Josh McCray – a junior from Enterprise, Alabama – carried his team to its first ten-win season since 2001 – and its first bowl victory since 2011. McCray gained 114 yards on 13 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns en route to winning the game’s MVP award – although he did lose a controversial fumble at the goal line during a discombobulated first quarter.

