Prosecutor, Judicial Candidate Arrested After Christmas Eve Bar Fight

An assistant solicitor and former judicial candidate stands accused of disorderly conduct after purportedly instigating a barfight on Christmas Eve.

At about 10:59 p.m. EST on the aforementioned Tuesday evening (December 24, 2024), deputies of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were dispatched to a liquor-addled “fight in progress” at the Chattooga River Lodge and Campground in Long Creek, South Carolina.

Upon OCSO’s arrival, deputies encountered Jason Alderman, 41, climbing into the driver’s seat of his black Jeep Wrangler. The prosecutor in the office of S.C. Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette had abrasions across his forehead and an “open can” within arms reach.

“The driver’s eyes were bloodshot,” noted a responding deputy. “I informed (Alderman) that I was responding to the report of a fight and asked him if he had seen anything. (He) did not say anything… I could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle.”

According to an OCSO incident report, Alderman failed to present his driver’s license and “refused” to exit his Jeep until “eventually” complying with law enforcement. He then “stumbled” from his vehicle and once again failed “to remove his driver’s license.”

***

Jason Alderman’s front mugshot (OCSO)

***

After handing his wallet to deputies, at least one body-worn camera recorded Alderman “tossing” his open container into the back seat of his Jeep. Due to being “extremely unsteady,” he was searched against an OCSO patrol car and thustly shown the back seat.

Upon being detained in the parking lot of Chattooga River Lodge, an employee divulged that Alderman was hopped up on at least three Guinness beers, two shots of Glenlivet whiskey and one shot of Woodford Reserve bourbon.

Per the same employee, Alderman was “smacked” for grabbing a male customer’s shoulder earlier that evening. A verbal altercation thereupon ensued — prompting both men to exit the establishment and continue their disputations in the parking lot.

“(They) began pushing and shoving each other,” noted OCSO. “(Alderman) was screaming, ‘I’ll rip your fucking heart out of your chest…’ (The employee) saw (Alderman) punch the other male subject, and both subjects ended up on the ground punching each other.”

According to a supplemental incident report, OCSO was granted access to closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from inside and outside the business. Upon their review, at least one deputy noted that Alderman “looks to initiate (sic)” the aforementioned altercation outside.

The prosecutor was subsequently charged with public disorderly conduct… and a seatbelt violation.

***

“While en route to the detention center, (Alderman) repeatedly kicked the back seat of my car, using profanities toward me,” noted the arresting deputy. “I advised (Alderman) not to take his seatbelt off. (He) stated, “Fuck You.” I could hear (him) fidgeting in the back seat.”

After being booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, Alderman appeared before Chief Oconee Magistrate Blake A. Norton. Come Christmas morning, the prosecutor was given the gift of a $257.50 personal recognizance (PR) bond for his second ostensible escapade.

About that…

In 2022, Alderman befell an investigation by agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) following reports of gunfire near his home. While Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw requested the inquest, neither the prosecutor nor his employment was jeopardized.

According to Norm Cannada with UpstateToday.com, Barnette reviewed SLED’s investigation involving his subordinate. The solicitor eventually submitted in writing that he did not believe Alderman’s actions “reached the level of a breach of peace criminal charge.”

Virtually unfettered, Alderman became one of eight candidates to briefly pursue an at-large judgeship in the autumn of 2024. According to the state’s Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC), Alderman was not advanced for consideration by the S.C. General Assembly.

Now a criminal defendant, his prosecutorial status remains unclear.

This story may be updated.

***

