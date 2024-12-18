Men’s Hoops: Gamecocks Down Tigers For Rivalry Win

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team scored its first win of the season over a ranked opponent this week – and extended its overall winning streak to five games.

Making the victory even sweeter? It came at the expense of the Gamecocks’ arch-rival, Clemson.

Powered by preseason All-SEC third teamer Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina ( 8-3, 0-0 SEC ) held off No. 25 Clemson ( 9-3, 0-0 ACC ) in an overtime thriller that saw multiple momentum shifts and numerous lead changes.

South Carolina appeared to have the game on ice in the final minutes but coughed up a seven-point lead down the stretch as head coach Brad Brownell‘s team embarked on a furious rally. The Tigers’ 11-4 run to close out regulation was capped by a miraculous three-point shot from Tigers’ senior guard Chase Hunter that forced overtime.

With Gamecock guard Jacobi Wright trying not to foul him, Hunter threw up a running jumper from 27 feet that banked off the glass and into the basket with just 0.3 seconds remaining on the clock.

Hunter led all scorers with 27 points – and nearly sent the game to a second overtime with a similar long distance heave as time expired in the extra stanza.

Murray-Boyles – a 6-foot-7, 245-pound sophomore from Columbia, S.C. – led the Gamecocks with 22 points. He also nabbed nine rebounds, narrowly missing out on his fourth straight double-double. The former AC Flora star also paced the Gamecocks with four assists.

Senior guard Myles Stute netted 19 points and graduate transfer Nick Pringle added 18 points for third-year head coach Lamont Paris‘ team, which is hitting its stride as conference play approaches.

The biggest shot of the game for South Carolina came from the bench, though, with sophomore guard Morris Ugusuk making a baseline three pointer for the first points of the extra frame – sparking an eruption from the garnet-and-black wearing portion of the 12,780-strong announced crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina had lost four in a row against ranked opponents dating back to an 82-76 win at home over No. 24 Florida on March 2, 2024. That losing streak included losses to No. 16 Indiana and No. 22 Xavier earlier this season.

Paris’ team had better get used to going up against ranked foes, as the Gamecocks’ upcoming SEC slate includes nine games against Top 20 opponents – including No. 1 Tennessee (March 8 in Knoxville), No. 2 Auburn (January 11 in Columbia), No. 4 Kentucky (February 8 in Lexington) and No. 6 Alabama (January 8 in Columbia).

South Carolina’s win over Clemson extended its all-time edge in the rivalry to 93-81 – and elevated Paris to 2-1 over Brownell’s Tigers. Tuesday’s game was the 174th installment of the rivalry, which dates back to 1913. If you’re wondering why that math doesn’t add up on a yearly basis, it’s because prior to the early 1990s the teams played each other twice a year – sometimes three times.

