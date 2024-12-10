Embattled SC Young Republican Chairman (Actually) Resigns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last week, FITSNews reported on allegations that South Carolina Young Republican (SCYR) chairman Joe Bowers displayed an unsolicited nude picture of himself to another party official at a political event in Arizona. The allegation was leveled by S.C. Republican Party (SCGOP) third vice chair Christen Norman in both a letter (reproduced below) sent to Young Republican chairman Hayden Padgett, as well as in a formal complaint sent to the organization.

According to Norman, in recounting a “bad date experience he’d had” Bowers “began bragging about the size of his penis” prior to glancing “down at his phone” and stating he “had a ‘dick pic’ he wanted to share.”

Norman claimed Bowers showed her the photo despite her indicating she didn’t want to see it. She further alleged Bowers failed to hold regularly scheduled meetings, and that he threatened other SYRC members with “blackmail” material.

FITSNews noted last week that Bowers told reporter Nick Reynolds of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier he intended to resign his position and would later be releasing a statement.

After the publication of FITSNews’ first story on this matter, Bowers reached out to this news outlet to share his perspective.

According to the GOP official, “it’s disingenuous to just say was a dick pic… it was basically like a whole body picture.”

Bowers also referenced the testimony of Arizona Young Republican official Katie Ward.

“As corroborated by Katie, you know, (Norman) asked to see it,” Bowers said.

Bowers objected to our prior publication of a single quote from Ward’s statement. We’ve reprinted her full statement below, and welcome our readers to view it in its entirety…

After Bowers’ repeated arguments that he’d been the victim of “misrepresentation of facts or outright lies.” FITSNews asked him on December 4, 2024 why he chose to resign if he believed he was maligned.

“I haven’t officially resigned yet,” Bowers replied.

“You told the Post and Courier you’re going to resign, are you going to resign?” we asked, attempting to clarify.

“I wanted until tomorrow to decide,” Bower replied.

At the conclusion of the conversation, Bowers told this news outlet he would send us his resignation “when and if it happens.”

Days went by with no formal notice of resignation from Bowers, prompting many to wonder if he had reversed course and decided to try and weather the political storm.

Norman urged Bowers to resign once it became clear he didn’t immediately intend to tender his resignation.

“In order for The South Carolina Young Republicans as an organization to move forward, Joe Bowers needs to resign immediately” she wrote.

According to Norman, Bowers “admitted to his dereliction of duties and showing an explicit picture”

“The South Carolina Young Republicans can’t rebuild until he steps aside,” she continued. “As it stands, Joe Bowers is acting more like a dictator and not a Republican.”

Greenville young Republican chairman Jack Stott concurred, saying “Bowers’ persistent refusal to resign as chairman despite numerous media responses severely undermines the integrity and credibility of the SCYR organization.”

“Regardless of the validity of the allegations, Joe must step down immediately to facilitate the election of a new leader,” Stott added.

FITSNews’ multiple inquiries to various other individuals in SCYR and SCGOP leadership, as well as Bowers himself, went unanswered until last evening (December 9, 2024), when state representative and SCYR co-chair Brandon Newton confirmed to this news outlet that Bowers had officially tendered his resignation.

Bowers sent a message to other SCYR members announcing his resignation.

“I am writing to formally resign from my position as state chairman of the South Carolina Young Republicans, effective immediately,” he wrote in that message.

Bowes noted he is “available should you have any questions” and pledged to “work with you during the transition.”

The SCYR will now conduct an election to determine who will take the helm of the political organization, SCYR executive leadership and chapter chairs will vote to select Bowers’ successor.

Young Republican operatives and activists from across the nation are scheduled to convene in Charleston in February of 2025 for a conference. SCYR leadership intend to have a new chairman elected prior to to the event.

FITSNews’ offer to Bowers still stands. We’d be happy to have him in our studio to explain his side of this story on camera, or to run a column or quote he feels best articulates his point-of-view.

