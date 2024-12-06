Midlands SC Community Mourns Beloved School Official

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Midlands, South Carolina community is mourning the death of a beloved school official who passed away unexpectedly in a car crash earlier this week.

Victor V. Collins Sr. – a campus monitor at Crayton Middle School in Forest Acres, S.C – perished in a car crash this Tuesday (December 3, 2024) on Interstate 20 near Broad River Road just northwest of Columbia, S.C.

“Mr. Collins” – who had plans to retire at the end of the current school year – was universally admired by students, parents, teachers and administrators alike.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved colleague, Mr. Collins, whose warmth, kindness, and care touched everyone he met,” a statement from the school read. “He was a shining light at our school, brightening our community each day. We are incredibly proud of how the Crayton faculty, students, and community have come together to honor him, reflecting the way he lived — with compassion, understanding, and love. Mr. Collins will be deeply missed, but his legacy of kindness will continue to inspire us and live on through the countless lives he profoundly impacted.”

Tributes to Collins poured into the school’s Facebook page, with parents touting his “smile and encouraging words,” his “warmth and compassion” and his commitment to “loving all of our children as his own.”

“He knew all the kids’ names and always had a smile on his face,” one parent wrote.

“Mr. Collins was the heartbeat of Crayton Middle school with his kindness towards others, his contagious smile and the way he connected with each student,” another parent added. “He was always there cheering the kids on as they stepped out of the car and into the halls of Crayton.”

“Mr. Collins was a gem of a man,” yet another wrote. “He will be terribly missed. He never failed to smile warmly and he never knew a stranger. I pray his family finds comfort in knowing how much impact he made on the lives of so many.”

Victor V. Collins Sr. (Facebook)

Numerous parents discussed the impact Collins’ passing had on their children – who fashioned several tributes to their late friend this week to celebrate his impact on their lives.

“My daughter talked very highly of him, his kindness and how happy he always was to greet the kids and their parents,” one wrote.

“His passing has had such a profound impact on my children,” another wrote. “Shows what an amazing, loving man he was. He was a positive, caring influence in the everyday lives of not only the students but the staff and parents as well.”

“Such a good man, you could tell he loved what he did and cared about these children,” another wrote.

Collins’ impact wasn’t limited to current students, either.

“There are college students crying over his death,” a source familiar with the story told us.

A public viewing for Collins will be held at Bostick-Tompkins funeral home (2930 Colonial Drive) this coming Sunday (December 8, 2024) from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. EST. Funeral services will be held the following day – Monday December 9, 2024 – at 1:00 p.m. EDT at the same location, with an interment held thereafter at Piney Grove Community Cemetery (433 Piney Grove Road).

