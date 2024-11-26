Catherine Templeton: Stopping The Weaponization Of South Carolina’s Judicial System

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by CATHERINE TEMPLETON

We believe the Constitution still matters.

When I ran for Congress, the question was asked in every Republican club meeting by voice vote, hand raise or secret survey…”If Donald Trump gets convicted will you still vote for him?” The overwhelming majority said, “yes.” In fact, some straw votes showed an increase in support if he got convicted.

Not surprising. Trump supporters are loyal and Republicans have a certain ideology.

What happened with the rest of the voters is more surprising. In the first congressional district, where former governor Nikki Haley won the vote against Trump, there was a patriotic coalescence around Trump the day he got convicted that was reflected across the nation. Supporters of Haley who had been critical of my support for the president started asking how to donate to him – and me. Undecideds in my race rushed to my opponent because she had been endorsed by the president.

Why? Moderate, conservative, libertarian, and discerning citizens all felt a fear that this could happen to them.

If a former president could be tried for a crime without specific facts in violation of a newly created law with the whole world watching helplessly, what power did each of us have to defend ourselves from the system if it were ever to be weaponized against us?

None… whatsoever.

Such weaponization breaches the very social contract that breathes life into our Constitution. We agree to abide by the law and the law agrees to protect us. Or at least it used to.

When law enforcement is untrained on due process, when the judiciary is not independent, when prosecutors are politicians – and when every arrest is played out with a mug shot in the press – we are no longer innocent until proven guilty.

South Carolina locks up a higher percentage of its citizens than any independent democratic COUNTRY on Earth – and 73% of them have NOT been convicted of a crime. Read that again… 73% of the South Carolinians citizens currently sitting in jail are “innocent until proven guilty.” And if they want a trial, they will wait so long in most of our judicial circuits it violates their (and our) Constitutional right to a speedy trial.

We have police officers with no training on due process swearing out arrest warrants that are signed by magistrate judges who don’t have a law degree. If that magistrate gets it wrong – and puts someone in jail or on house arrest based on that bad warrant – the accused cannot get a hearing for MONTHS and their life, liberty, and happiness are gone just like that.

Then, there are the elected prosecutors. Whether they are overworked and underpaid or just decide not to move a case along to “hold” a person on ice for a while because they think they are guilty, there is no room for their personal preference when a life is at stake. Justice delayed is justice denied.

If you don’t think it can happen to you in South Carolina just because you don’t break the law, the numbers tell a different story.

Catherine Templeton is a mother of three and former South Carolina cabinet director who ran both the labor and health departments under governor Nikki Haley. The co-founder and former president of U.S. Brick – the largest privately held brick manufacturer in America – she has served as a corporate advisor to numerous Fortune 500 companies. Templeton resides in Mount Pleasant with her family.

