Missing Persons: What To Do When A Loved One Disappears?

Each year, thousands of people are reported missing in South Carolina. Fortunately, the vast majority of them are found quickly or soon return home. However, as of October 2024, approximately 300 cases remain open in the Palmetto State, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

The data reveals certain trends: For starters, more men go missing than women, and blacks are disproportionately represented. Although black residents make up approximately 24 percent of the state’s population, they account for 45 percent of missing persons cases. Vulnerable groups include children under the age of twelve, teenagers and the elderly – while mental health challenges and lifestyle factors can further raise risk of (and complicate search efforts).

This week, I had the opportunity to speak with Jenn Wood, research director at FITSNews, and Troy Styles of Blunt Force Media – both of whom have extensive experience in missing persons investigations. Blunt Force Media collaborates with law enforcement and families of missing persons, providing essential services to support the search process. The company acts as a liaison between agencies and the media – allowing law enforcement officers to focus on the investigation while they handle communication efforts.

Blunt Force Media coordinates public messaging, sets up tip lines and organizes volunteer search initiatives, among other services.

According to Wood, the challenge for media lies in painting a multi-dimensional picture of the missing person so that members of the public will engage – and help look for them. Unfortunately, information in these cases comes most often in the form of a missing person poster – which is necessarily limited to basic physical data and one or two often dated images.

“I want to know about these people,” Wood said. “Bringing some level of humanity to these stories is important.”

That makes the narratives surrounding the stories important, too…

For families, knowing what to do when a loved one goes missing is critical. Although law enforcement generally only gets involved after 24 hours – especially in cases involving adults – Styles explained that families can (and should) begin their own efforts immediately.

Every moment counts in the early stages…

“That’s a really critical time in a missing persons case,” Styles said. “If they’ve traveled to another part of the country, those early hours are when the trail is warmest.”

Styles advises families to appoint a spokesperson – someone composed and comfortable communicating with the media – to streamline messaging. Additionally, setting up a family command center can be beneficial for organizing incoming information, coordinating resources and directing volunteer efforts.

While no one wants to think about a loved one going missing, Styles emphasized several proactive steps parents can take to be prepared. Keeping updated photos and videos is essential.

Another tip is creating a scent jar: By storing an item with the scent of the person (like a worn piece of clothing) in a sealed jar, search dogs can have a clear, uncontaminated scent to follow.

While it’s difficult to prepare for the unimaginable, having a plan in place can make a world of difference in the search for a missing loved one…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

