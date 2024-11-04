Aiken Attorney Arrested On Child Exploitation Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prosecutors in the office of South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced the arrest of an Aiken-based attorney on seven charges tied to the alleged sexual exploitation of minors.

William Daniel Mayes, 54, was arrested last Tuesday (October 29, 2024) by investigators with the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). The arrest came after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

***

William Daniel Mayes (Aiken County)

***

While investigating the tip, investigators found Mayes had recorded a person without their consent – and possessed files of child sexual abuse material (or “CSAM”), more commonly known as child pornography.

On Friday (November 1, 2024), the S.C. Supreme Court suspended Mayes’ law license indefinitely (.pdf) following his arrest.

News of the arrest shocked the Aiken community, where Mayes worked as an attorney with the Smith Massey Brodie Guynn and Mayes. The firm – which specializes in real estate law, family law and tax law – has removed Mayes’ information from its website as of this writing.

“Shocked is an understatement,” one Aiken native who grew up with Mayes said. “He’s been a very successful, prominent lawyer.”

***

***

Mayes faces five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count; and two counts of voyeurism, a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to three years imprisonment for a first offense on each count.

On October 30, 2024, Aiken county magistrate judge Lauren Maurice set a $5,000 personal recognizance bond for Mayes.

In addition to the ICAC and ACSO, the S.C. Probation, Parole, and Pardon (SCPPP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted with the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Mayes is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

