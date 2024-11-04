Final Jobs Report: Kamalanomics Fail

With numbers like these, is it any wonder Kamala Harris and her MSM sycophants don’t want to talk about the economy?

The final jobs report released prior to the 2024 election landed with a disappointing thud late last week – a rare acknowledgment of the weakness of America’s employment economy under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Of course you wouldn’t know it based on the dearth of mainstream media coverage…

Whereas previous jobs propaganda pumped sunshine for the masses – only to dramatically downgrade the numbers at a later date – the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) didn’t pull any punches.

According to the report (.pdf), the American economy created only 12,000 jobs during the month of October – its worst showing in nearly four years – while job gains from the previous two months were revised downward by a combined 112,000 .

Excluding taxpayer-funded positions – which increased by 40,000 last month – job growth was actually down by 28,000 positions, the first negative print since 2020.

Bean counters in Washington, D.C. blamed the decline on the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, although they were unable to quantify those loses.

“It is likely that payroll employment estimates in some industries were affected by the hurricanes; however, it is not possible to quantify the net effect on the over-the-month change in national employment, hours, or earnings estimates,” the agency noted.

What cannot be blamed on the storms? The ongoing decline of American manufacturing – which shed jobs for the third month in a row.

As our media outlet has frequently pointed out, there’s also a great “jobs replacement” taking place under Biden and Harris – one in which foreign workers (including illegal aliens) have been responsible for virtually all of the job growth in our country.

Per a recent analysis from labor market expert Steve Englander, “half of non-farm payroll growth” for the first six months of the 2024 federal fiscal year (which began last October) came from “undocumented immigrants.”

“Undocumented workers have added 109,000 jobs per month to (non-farm payrolls),” Englander estimated.

Meanwhile, net job growth among native-born workers has been… wait for it… zero.

With numbers like these, is it any wonder Harris and her MSM sycophants don’t want to talk about the economy?

THE RELEASE…

(Source)

