SLED Charges Former Department of Juvenile Justice Deputy

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) deputy with misconduct in office and third degree assault and battery this week related to an incident which occurred in early October.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for his arrest, 45-year-old Adrian Oneal Cartledge of Chapin, S.C. breached his duties while employed at SCDJJ’s Columbia, S.C. facility. Specifically, Cartledge is alleged to have used “excessive force” when he struck a juvenile detainee – who was handcuffed “with his hands behind his back” at the time – in the face with his right elbow on October 2, 2024.

Cartledge was also allegedly “dishonest about the incident” when he submitted paperwork on it to SCDJJ.

A news release from the statewide agency noted the incident was captured by at least one security camera.

Cartledge was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland County. His case will be prosecuted by the S.C. fifth circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Cartledge is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

SLED has not released any additional information at the time, but count on FITSNews to provide any pertinent updates relating to this case as it moves forward.

SCDJJ has made no shortage of headlines in recent years… few of them good. Like so many taxpayer-funded entities tasked with the attempted mitigation of the Palmetto State’s increasingly violent “youth gone wild,” it is (sadly) working against the dystopian tide.

