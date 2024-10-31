Death Blow To Georgetown: International Paper Plant Closing

“I have no clue how we are going to survive… this town is going to die.”

The town of Georgetown, South Carolina suffered a potential death blow on Thursday morning (October 31, 2024) when International Paper delivered notices to hundreds of employees that its mill there would close by the end of the year – leaving them without work heading into the holidays.

And leaving the community to fill a massive economic void…

Founded in 1898 in Corinth, New York, International Paper bills itself as “a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products” with manufacturing operations located in “North America, Latin America, Europe and North Africa.”

The company’s Georgetown mill was built in 1936 and by 1942 had become “the largest kraft paper mill in the world,” according to the city. Originally known as the Southern Kraft Paper Mill, it was one of eight mills constructed by International Paper as the company embarked on an aggressive expansion.

Over the intervening decades, the plant has served as a key sustainer of the county – which is home to an estimated 65,000 people.

The “permanent closure” of the Georgetown mill will take place “in stages,” according to a news release from the company, with “full closure expected by the end of 2024.”

Per the release, the mill is being shut down because International Paper is terminating a contract with one of its customers – Sylvamo – effective December 31, 2024. International Paper is also transferring the mill’s fluff pulp capacity to “other mills.” Fluff pulp is an absorbent, chemical pulp used in sanitary napkins, disposable diapers and female hygiene products.

Hundreds of employees will lose their jobs effective December 2, 2024, per the notices handed out.

“This decision is especially difficult because of the impact on hard-working employees, their families and the surrounding communities,” Georgetown mill manager Bernie Chascin said in a statement.

Initial reports indicate the loss of 674 jobs – 526 hourly positions and 148 salaried employees – from the mill itself. Total job losses associated with the plant’s closure are expected to be much higher, however. Loggers, truckers, tree farmers and numerous other industries are expected to be impacted – to say nothing of the disastrous impact to the local business community that comes with so many incomes evaporating on such short notice.

An International Paper employee participates in a Habitat for Humanity event in Georgetown County. (Facebook)

The news hit the community like a proverbial ton of bricks.

“I have no clue how we are going to survive without hubby’s job,” Georgetown resident Amanda Rae Hartley wrote on Facebook. “This town is going to die.”

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Hartley added. “Life just keeps hitting us over and over. It just never gets better.”

“The closing of the Georgetown Paper mill is a hard blow to our town,” another Georgetown resident wrote. “Not only does it affect the nearly 700 employees but it will have a trickle effect to loggers , businesses, restaurants, etc. Pray that we can overcome this… it will be hard and only by God will we get through it.”

“Also sad for the children … its going to be a sad Christmas for some,” the resident added.

County officials issued a statement in the aftermath of the plant closure announcement referring to the news as “devastating.”

“IP has been a great corporate citizen here for nearly 90 years, and the loss is devastating,” the statement noted. “In addition to the elimination of nearly 700 jobs, there are further community impacts including to contractors, small businesses and nonprofits.”

Officials said their economic development was meeting with International Paper to get “more information” and would also be “meeting with other officials at the local, regional and state levels in various agencies, along with business partners to plan the way forward.”

“There will be new employment opportunities coming in the near future and we need to coordinate efforts to best serve our community,” the statement added.

While Georgetown reeled from the news, International Paper’s stock hit a three-year high in the aftermath of the announcement, climbing more than 13 percent in early trading to $55.40 per share.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

