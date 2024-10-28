Midlands Police Search For Missing Teen

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police in the town of Lexington, South Carolina are enlisting the public’s assistance as they seek to locate 17-year-old Lillie Nichole Parker, who has been missing for nearly 48 hours.

According to the Lexington, S.C. police department, Parker “ran away from her home” on the 4900 block of Sunset Boulevard (a.k.a. Highway 378) on the evening of October 26, 2024.

“(She) left her mobile phone behind at the house,” police noted.

Parker is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has “hair that is dyed blonde with red stripes in the front,” according to police.

***

LPD is searching for Lillie Nichole Parker, age 17, after she ran away from her home on the 4900 block of Sunset Boulevard on the evening of October 26, 2024.



