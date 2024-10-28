Midlands Police Search For Missing Teen

|
Police in the town of Lexington, South Carolina are enlisting the public’s assistance as they seek to locate 17-year-old Lillie Nichole Parker, who has been missing for nearly 48 hours.
According to the Lexington, S.C. police department, Parker “ran away from her home” on the 4900 block of Sunset Boulevard (a.k.a. Highway 378) on the evening of October 26, 2024.
“(She) left her mobile phone behind at the house,” police noted.
Parker is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has “hair that is dyed blonde with red stripes in the front,” according to police.
No other details related to Parker’s disappearance have been provided. A Facebook post from her father, Matthew Harris, revealed that the family “went camping” over the weekend – leaving Lillie at home so she could attend the homecoming dance at River Bluff High School in Lexington.
“When we arrived home (Sunday), she had left a note stating she was running away,” Harris wrote.
“Please somebody reach out,” Harris pleaded in another post. “We just want our daughter home safely.”
Anyone with information about Parker is encouraged to contact detective Williamson with the Lexington police at 803-358-1514 or jwilliamson@lexsc.gov. They can also provide tips to CrimeStoppers (888-CRIME-SC).
