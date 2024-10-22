South Carolina Early Voting: By The Numbers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolinians showed up in droves on the first day of early voting for the general election – with daily records falling by the wayside and additional surges in turnout likely forthcoming.

South Carolina easily shattered its single-day record for early voting on Monday (October 21, 2024) – recording a staggering 125,913 ballots cast, according to data from SCVotes.gov. That massive one-day figure eclipsed totals from the entire early voting period held prior to the June 2024 partisan primary elections – which spanned nine days – and was more than half the 205,099 ballots cast ahead of the GOP ‘First in the South’ presidential primary in February.

This record-setting deluge of voters more than tripled the previous one-day early voting record of 39,804 ballots cast – set on February 22, 2024.

Are you a visual learner? Here’s a look at the data courtesy of our inimitable research director, Jenn Wood…

***

***

Early voting began Monday and is scheduled to run through Saturday, November 2, 2024. With the exception of next Sunday (October 27, 2024), early voting centers are open from 8:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. EDT. Voters will be asked to present a valid photo identification when checking in to vote.

Where should you go to cast your ballot? SCVotes.gov has got you covered…

Monday’s early voting surge represented approximately 3.7 percent of the Palmetto State’s 3.42 million registered voters – and nearly 5 percent of the 2.53 million voters who showed up at the polls in the last presidential election.

And again, that’s just one day of early voting…

Sources familiar with the data from Tuesday (October 22, 2024) say the numbers could potentially be even higher, although we won’t know precise ballot counts until they are officially released tomorrow.

South Carolina is obviously not a contested state in the 2024 presidential election – or any other recent national election, for that matter. No Democrat has carried the Palmetto State since Jimmy Carter did it in 1976.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop on these totals as they are updated over the course of the coming week-and-a-half. Also, count on us to share any insights as to what the surge in early voting could mean for the handful of contested races across the Palmetto State.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

