Fatal Lowcountry Crash: Bond Denied For DUI Suspect

Ten days after a fatal vehicular collision in Colleton County, South Carolina claimed the life of nine-year-old Emma Lake – and seriously injured her best friend, 10-year old Lacy Wiggins – the individual alleged to have caused the crash is facing criminal charges.

Hunter Williams, 18, of Walterboro, S.C. was charged with one felony count of driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.

Williams’ is accused of driving intoxicated in a Chevrolet pick-up truck heading westbound on Pleasant Grove Road approximately seven miles north-northeast of Walterboro. At approximately 11:01 p.m. EDT, his vehicle collided with a Suburban heading south on Jeffries Highway (U.S. Route 15). According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), both vehicles sustained heavy damage after overturning. The force of the impact was so violent, it tore off the entire side of the Suburban in which Emma and Lacy were passengers.

“One side of the (Suburban) was torn off,” rescuers noted.

Hunter Williams (Colleton County Detention Center)

Even though all the passengers were wearing seat belts, Emma Lake didn’t stand a chance. Bystanders frantically performed CPR on her until first responders arrived and transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lacy was more “fortunate.” Despite sustaining “multiple life threatening injuries,” she survived the horrific crash.

Williams turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning (October 8, 2024) on the two felony charges. His initial bond was denied by Colleton County magistrate Roosevelt Jenkins. As a result, he is currently being held at the Colleton County detention center awaiting his first court appearance – which has been scheduled for December 20, 2024.

Lacy’s mother, Jennifer Wiggins, expressed relief at the news with a simple post on her Facebook page tagged #EmmaAndLacyStrong.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Williams is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience apprised of any pertinent developments related to this case…

