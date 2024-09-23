Jessica Barnes Search: Prior Abuse Allegations Surface

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the search for a missing South Carolina woman intensifies, more information is coming to light which would seem to validate concerns raised by her family members regarding her disappearance.

Jessica Barnes, 20, of Pendleton, S.C., has not been seen since August 1, 2024. In recent weeks, family members have begun to express extreme concern for her safety amid allegations of physical abuse involving her husband, 21-year old Brandon Barnes. Last Friday afternoon (September 20, 2024), a home the couple shared with two other young women was searched by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The residence – located at 102 Laurel Drive – is within the city limits of Pendleton, a town of 3,700 people located roughly 25 miles southwest of Greenville, S.C.

Barnes was last seen 54 days ago wearing an orange t-shirt, dark jean shorts, flip-flops and a black backpack. Her mother, Cecilia Varvara, said she requested a wellness check when her daughter stopped answering her calls and messages sent to her husband were not returned.

***

***

While no alleged assaults involving Jessica Barnes and her husband were ever reported to police, Brandon Barnes’ ex-girlfriend has come forward with chilling details regarding their relationship.

Katherine Gomm – who says she has two children with Barnes – told us she left him in 2022 after he allegedly assaulted her in Maine. According to Gomm, Barnes isolated her from her family by breaking her phone and blocking her family and friends on social media. She also accused him of routinely locking her up inside their home.

Barnes allegedly moved Gomm to Florida – and later to Maine – to keep her away from her family.

While living in Maine, Gomm said she was assaulted by Barnes while pregnant for “eating too much.” Gomm provided this media outlet with a copy of a protection order she obtained against him.

Gomm said she decided to speak up came after she heard Jessica Barnes had gone missing. Concerned for the young woman’s safety – after recognizing “parallels” between her story and Jessica’s – she provided information regarding the abuse she allegedly sustained at Barnes’ hand to investigators.

***

The family of Jessica Barnes released a statement this weekend expressing their “deep appreciation for the overwhelming outpouring of prayers, love, and concern for Jessica during this incredibly difficult time.”

“We are deeply moved by the support from our community, friends, and those who have reached out to show their care for Jessica,” the statement continued. “While we cannot comment on the progress of the investigation into her disappearance, we can confirm that no suspect or persons of interest have been named by law enforcement at this time. The case remains very active, and authorities are continuing to work this case as a missing person.”

The investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Barnes is being led by the Pendleton police department. Sources close to the investigation have indicated agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting with the search of the couple’s home. FITSNews has reached out to SLED to confirm their involvement.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Barnes is encouraged to contact Robert Crosby at 864-646-9409 or via email at robertc@townofpendleton.org.

***

THE RELEASE…

(Barnes Family)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

