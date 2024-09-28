Israel Readies Ground Operations Against Hezbollah In Lebanon

“If you strike us, we will strike you.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Israeli officials are preparing for a likely ground invasion into Lebanon as they aim to diminish Islamist group Hezbollah’s ability to launch attacks into northern Israel.

Hezbollah, the world’s most well armed non-state military organization, ratcheted up the frequency of missile attacks in the months following fellow Iran-backed Islamist group Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

On September 17, 2024 Israel executed the first ever mass detonation of technological devices. While the details of the operation are still emerging, early reports indicate Israeli intelligence officials gained access to pagers and handheld radios ordered by Hezbollah militants, and successfully implanted plastic explosives within the devices prior to their delivery.

Chaos reigned in southern Lebanon as hundreds of alleged Hezbollah fighters – as well as an Iranian diplomat – simultaneously had chunks of flesh blown out of their hands and legs in the unprecedented attack. More expansive damage began shortly thereafter when the Israel Defense Force (IDF) flew more than 1,500 sorties in an aggressive bombing campaign its commanders say aims to “both to prepare the area for the possibility of your entry, and also to continue harming Hezbollah.”

Israeli airstrikes have reportedly destroyed a significant number of Hezbollah missile launchers, as well eliminated a cadre of elites Hezbollah commanders taking refuge in Beirut, but the group still is believed to have hundreds of guided ballistic missiles.

***

IDF airstrike report highlights missile launcher housed in Lebanese residence (Via: IDF)

***

The capability of Hezbollah to respond was evidenced by the group’s use of an Iranian Qadr-1 medium range ballistic missile in an attack on Tel-Aviv. The missile was successfully intercepted by the David’s Sling air defense system.

Israel has evacuated some 67,500 people from it’s northern territories due to the ongoing missile threats, and has repeatedly stated it’s goal of neutralizing Hezbollah’s capabilities to allow these people to return to their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a bellicose speech at the United Nations warning Iran “if you strike us, we will strike you.”

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach,” Netanyahu said. “And that is true of the entire Middle East.”

Netanyahu called for a return to the 2020 Abraham accords, which he said would be a “boon to the security and economy” of the region.

***

***

Lebanon has been invaded by Israel multiple times due to Islamist groups launching attacks on Israel from their territory.

Israel invaded Lebanon in 1978 and again in 1982 to quell Palestinian attacks originating from Lebanese territories. Israel occupied a security buffer zone territory until 2000, at which time it retreated to its internationally recognized borders.

Hezbollah’s capture of two Israeli soldiers sparked the 2006 Lebanon war, which was followed by a relatively peaceful period that continued until the October 7, 2023 attack.

The United States has continued it’s material support of Israel’s war efforts, including a recently authorized $8.7 billion aid package to fund the fight.

Wire service Reuters reports the package includes “$3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement” as well as “$5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system, David’s Sling and an advanced laser system.”

This comes amidst incredbily low support of Israeli military actions in Gaza by Democrats responding to Gallup pollsters…

***

Gallup polls indicate a large partisan gap in support of Israeli Military intervention in Gaza (Gallup)

***

Despite the Democratic administration’s ongoing commitment to Israel, vice president Kamala Harris secured the endorsement of Emgage Action, one of the nation’s largest Muslim American advocacy groups. The organization issued a statement indicating it was its “responsibility to defeat” Donald Trump in November.

Trump recently cast himself as Israel’s “protector,” telling the Israeli-American Council “you don’t have a protector on the other side.”

“Anybody who’s Jewish and loves being Jewish and loves Israel is a fool if they vote for a Democrat,” Trump said.

Stay tuned for further coverage the Israeli-Lebanese conflict.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

