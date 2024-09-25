South Carolina Family Searches For Missing Teenager

Fourteen-year-old James Shealy has not been seen in more than 24 hours…

The family of a missing Lexington, South Carolina teenager is pleading with the public to assist local law enforcement in helping them locate him.

James Shealy, 14, of Lexington was last seen sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) off of Wise Ferry Road just south of Lake Murray. Shealy – who is six feet tall and weighs 135 pounds – was reportedly wearing “a dark grey, almost charcoal” colored hoodie, shorts and tennis shoes.

“The police are trying everything including interviewing neighbors and friends, going through all of his electronics, a drone, and the dogs that lost his scent,” Shealy’s aunt, Emily Bebbington wrote on Facebook. “So far nothing has been successful.”

According to Bebbington, her sister and brother-in-law “realized he was gone when they woke up (yesterday) morning.”

“He does NOT have his cell phone,” she added. “He could be in danger.”

Bebbington posted two pictures of her nephew alongside her post…

Bebbington urged anyone with information on Shealy’s whereabouts to call 911 or to contact her directly at 803-743-2138. We would also encourage anyone reading this who may have information on Shealy to reach out to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) at 803-785-8230.

According to the family, LCSD deputies and investigators have been assisting them in their efforts to locate Shealy.

Shealy’s mother, Beth Shealy, confirmed her son’s disappearance in her own post on Facebook – and confirmed LCSD’s assistance in the search.

“Yes, this is my son,” Shealy wrote. “This is real. He has been missing since 6:00 a.m. this morning.”

According to Shealy, James has been listed in two missing persons’ databases.

Beth Shealy asked two things of those who saw her post and wanted to help.

“Anytime you are out, please be on the lookout for him,” she wrote. “Please notify the police if you see him.”

She also asked for prayers…

“The God of our universe knows exactly where James is,” she wrote. “Pray that God will protect him and bring him home safely.”

Keep it tuned to this media outlet for updates and once again, anyone with information on Shealy’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the family or local law enforcement at the previously referenced numbers.

