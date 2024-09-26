Councilman, Military School Leader Arrested For Soliciting A Minor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a rural town councilman and the dean of students at a prestigious Midlands-area military school on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor this week.

John A. Heflin, 53, of Bethune, S.C., was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of minor following his arrest on Thursday (September 26, 2024). Heflin is a member of Bethune’s town council and is also dean of students at Camden Military Academy.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for his arrest, on or about September 14, 2024 Heflin “did induce, entice and persuade (a) juvenile victim to send him a picture of his penis via Snapchat.” The victim was a cadet at Camden Military Academy at the time.

Prior to the photo being sent, Heflin “had engaged in sexually explicit conversations” with the cadet – conversations which reportedly dated back to 2022.

“Heflin told the (juvenile victim) he wanted to get him alone on the dirt roads of Bethune to be one on one, and what he would ‘love to do’ if the (victim) came to his house,” the affidavit added.

In a release announcing Heflin’s arrest, SLED noted its investigation into Heflin was “active and ongoing.” Anyone with information related to the inquiry should reach out to SLED at 803-896-2605 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

“If you or someone you know may have been a victim involved with this matter, SLED recognizes it may be difficult to come forward,” the statement noted. “Please know that survivor resources are available.”

Heflin was booked at the Kershaw County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson. SLED’s investigation into Heflin was requested by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Heflin is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

