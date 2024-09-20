Former Detention Center Officer Accused Of Misconduct In Office

Kionte’ “Chico” Hayes alleged to have had a sexual relationship with at least one detainee…

A former South Carolina detention center officer stands accused of having sexual contact with at least one inmate, according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying warrants for her arrest.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, Kionte’ “Chico” Hayes, 24 – a former officer at the Kershaw County detention center – was charged with misconduct in office following an investigation conducted by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The investigation was requested over two years ago by the Camden Police Department (CPD), according to SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich.

Following his long-awaited arrest, Hayes was booked into the same jailhouse that terminated him in September 2022. According to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), he was employed by the detention center for a mere 49 days .

“Hayes was allowing a female detainee to conduct oral sex on him,” detention center deputy director Chevonee Workman noted upon Hayes’ termination. “[He] was also stroking his penis in his pants while walking through the female unit. Camera footage to prove the same.”

While CPD was called to investigate Hayes’ alleged misconduct on or about September 12, 2022, the misdemeanor case was referred to SLED on September 14, 2022 — prompting their suspect to rebrand himself across Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

Amid pending criminal charges, Hayes defiantly uploaded pictures of cash, modified weapons and marijuana paraphernalia. And as the state’s investigation continued, he equipped himself with two sleeves of tattoos — including at least one grammatically incorrect forearm wrapping.

“This the war that end all wars,” Hayes wrote in one of two Facebook status updates on June 30, 2023. “The way this paint brush swing it’s easy to get painted out the picture like I am John Singer… bless my mom had a real ass n***a 23 years around the sun.”

On September 8, 2024, Hayes was arrested for driving under suspension (DUS) at approximately 11:58 p.m. EST. The following morning, he was released on a $647.50 personal recognizance (PR) bond set by Kershaw County magistrate Carrie Hall Tanner.

Five days later, on September 13, 2024, SLED charged Hayes with misconduct in office and issued a warrant for his arrest. The following evening, he compared himself to Bruce, a character from Shark Tales (2004), and posed with upwards of $900 on Facebook.

Come 7:06 a.m. EST on September 19, 2024, Hayes was booked for his aforementioned misdemeanor. Less than three hours later, he posted a $5,000 PR bond set by embattled S.C. County Magistrate Darrell J. Drakeford.

According to SLED, Hayes’ case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. 5th Circut Solicitor Byron Gipson — the same office that effectively convicted former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Deputy Johnathan Goldsmith to 364 days incarceration earlier this month.

This story may be updated.

THE WARRANT…

(SLED)

