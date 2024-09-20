SLED Issues ‘Blue Alert’ After South Carolina Officer Shot

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued an “SC Blue Alert” after a police officer in the town of McBee was shot during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Per the alert, authorities are searching for 27-year-old Alston Modlin in connection with the shooting – which took place late Thursday (September 19, 2024) in the town of roughly 750 people.

“Modlin may be armed and dangerous,” the alert noted, urging citizens not to approach him.

According to McBee police, their officer was shot at approximately 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday evening near 11th Street near the McBee High School.

Modlin is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Modlin’s whereabouts is asked to “immediately” call 911.

Modlin is believed to be driving a 2023 extended cab Toyota Tacoma bearing a South Carolina license plate KRF-577. The vehicle has a white bed cover and “a Leer sticker on the back window,” SLED stated, and was “last seen traveling west at 6:01 a.m. EDT in Florence, S.C.”

According to SLED, the McBee officer was wounded in the shooting and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. There is no immediate update as to their condition.

Here is the alert…

(Click to view)

SLED was asked to assist in the investigation by the McBee police department early Friday morning. According to agency public information director Renée Wunderlich, the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the agency at 866-472-8477 or send an email to tips@sled.sc.gov.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

