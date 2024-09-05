Former South Carolina Senate Candidate Charged With Domestic Violence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former South Carolina Senate District 35 candidate stands accused of second degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child following a convoluted escapade over Labor Day Weekend, according to eyewitnesses.

On the evening of Sunday, September 1, 2024, Richard “Jerry” Chivers was arrested by deputies of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) after purportedly assaulting his estranged partner and her adolescent child at an investment property in Rembert, S.C.

According to said partner, their relationship ended when Chivers secured less than 4 percent of the primary vote on June 11, 2024. Two months later, she accused the political newcomer of stealing her Barbour laptop bag from the confines of a family friend’s vehicle.

Chivers’ estranged partner, the paralegal for a prestigious attorney in Camden, S.C., maintained that her estranged partner stole the laptop bag on or about August 19, 2024 — absconding with one work phone and three terabytes of password-protected legal data.

Come Sunday, motion-activated trail cameras captured Chivers’ 2017 Ford F250 entering his estranged partner’s property at approximately 7:48 p.m. EST. He then allegedly accosted the woman, her adolescent child and the same family friend who were traveling in a 2023 Chevy Tahoe Z71.

Wearing nothing more than khaki shorts, magnetic reading glasses and jewelry, the half-naked farmer began berating the vehicle’s occupants from the confines of his truck. Shortly thereafter, the adolescent child started recording Chivers’ tirade from his mother’s iPhone.

“Adulterous motherfucker,” yelled Chivers at the family friend. “Get back in your car before I whoop your ass on my farm. Seriously… you need to get away from [my partner]. She’s trouble, dude. She’s going to take you down… Katie loves you! Wake up!”

According to iPhone video, Chivers referenced former Kershaw County Chairwoman Katie Guinn upwards of five times. His estranged partner then stepped onto the pickup’s running board – at which point Chivers sped off with the five-foot woman clinging to his passenger side.

Chivers’ estranged partner two days after the alleged assault. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“Get off my truck,” exclaimed Chivers as his estranged partner’s child climbed onto the moving pickup. “You’re holding me prisoner! You’re holding me prisoner! I cannot leave… You’re restricting my ability to leave! Stop! Get off!”

As Chivers swatted at his estranged partner amid the screams of a 13-year-old child, her missing laptop bag was spotted on the passenger side floor. Binoculars, Lysol disinfectant spray and at least one bottle of prescription medication were furthermore noted in the pickup.

“You gave that Barbour bag to me,” exclaimed the half-naked farmer as he relocated the bag while accelerating the pickup to approximately 30 mph , according to eyewitnesses. “Get off my truck. Guys. Get off my truck! Katie Guinn! Katie!”

After the adolescent child dropped his mother’s iPhone, Chivers purportedly slammed on his brakes and slingshotted his estranged partner into the pickup’s rearview mirror. He then exited the vehicle and pummeled the woman three times, according to eyewitnesses.

“She showed me her right arm,” wrote a KCSO deputy that evening. “She had fresh scrapes which she said were from the gravel when she fell. These marks were also starting to bruise and bleed. She also showed me a large scrape mark on the right side of her back (sic).”

Richard “Jerry” Chivers addresses a candidate forum hosted by the Sumter County Republican Club on June 6, 2024. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

According to KCSO, the adolescent child watched Chivers throw his 128-pound mother to the ground before dragging her by her hair. He then attested to being punched into the gravel after climbing on Chivers’ bare back during the supposed assault.

At 7:50 p.m. EST, trail cameras recorded Chivers departing from the property in his pickup. As the dust cloud settled, his estranged partner reported the incident to 911 — prompting KCSO deputies to apprehend the farmer in the parking lot of an abandoned Fatz Cafe in Camden.

According to eyewitnesses, Chivers was arrested after rendezvousing with Guinn in the aforementioned parking lot. The former chairwoman purportedly remained on-scene when KCSO escorted his estranged partner to retrieve her Barbour laptop bag from the pickup.

After leaving Fatz Cafe, trail cameras recorded Guinn’s 2022 Volvo XC90 entering the incident location at 9:34 p.m. EST. She then exited the investment property at 9:38 EST, before allegedly returning at 9:47 p.m. EST for about three minutes .

While Guinn’s relationship with Chivers remains unclear, the ex-politician is no stranger to obscure cameos. On August 3, 2024, Guinn caused a local cacophony when she entered her estranged husband’s business during a political event for self-proclaimed anarchist Jeff Mattox.

After supposedly telling an attendee to “f*** off,” Guinn called her husband’s employees “terrible, evil people” for calling 911. A live audience thereafter watched as multiple officers of the Camden Police Department (CPD) surrounded her outside during a thunderstorm.

“This was a pitiful and disgusting display,” said Mattox following the incident. “She used two soaking wet children to disrupt a political event while endorsing another candidate. And then she drove off before CPD cleared her. It leaves me with no faith in this political clown show.”

On May 14, 2024, Guinn resigned as the first chairwoman of Kershaw County after serving less than 40 percent of her four-year term. Reasons for her resignation included the death of her mother and an ongoing divorse, according to an official statement released on May 15, 2024.

As for Chivers? He posted a $5,400 cash surety bond set by embattled S.C. County Magistrate Darrell J. Drakeford on Monday, September 2, 2024. According to eyewitnesses, he has since returned to stalking his estranged partner throughout Camden.

Chivers has not responded to the author’s request for comment.

This story may be updated.

