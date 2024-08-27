Suspects Sought in Florence County Armed Robbery

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are seeking the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects accused of robbing a tobacco store at gunpoint earlier this week.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. EST on Sunday (August 25, 2024), FCSO deputies were dispatched to Smokers Town 2 at 906 Cashua Drive in Florence, S.C.

According to the scandal-scarred department, three armed suspects entered the business and forced the cashier to the rear of the store at gunpoint. The hooded individuals thereupon left with an “undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.”

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects – or any accomplices to the criminal acts captured on camera – is encouraged to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80166.

One could also earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or 888-274-6372.

