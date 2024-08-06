Tropical Storm Debby: South Carolina Supreme Court Declares ‘Filing Holiday’

Justices will continue to “evaluate conditions to determine whether the filing holiday declared in this order should be further extended.”

South Carolina’s supreme court has issued an order suspending filing requirements over the next four days as Tropical Storm Debby wreaks havoc on the Palmetto State with historic projected rainfall and widespread flooding.

According to the order (.pdf), the rest of the week will be a “statewide filing holiday” due to “potentially catastrophic rainfall not only on the coast, but also in inland areas.”

“It is anticipated that flooding and power outages may cause road closures and other difficulties in travel,” the order continued. “These issues will, in all likelihood, adversely affect the ability of many lawyers and litigants to comply with filing and service deadlines in various courts throughout the state.”

As a result, filing requirements have been suspended effective immediately and continuing through Friday (August 6, 2024).

“The Supreme Court will evaluate conditions to determine whether the filing holiday declared in this order should be further extended,” the order noted.

The order was signed by new S.C. chief justice John Kittredge – who has been on the job for a total of five days – and the four associate justices of the court.

THE ORDER…

(S.C. Supreme Court)

